TGBIE extends last date for exam fee payment
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday extended the due date for payment of exam fees for intermediate public advanced supplementary examination.
According to the TGBIE officials, candidates should pay the exam fee at their respective junior colleges. The Board has permitted all junior colleges to remit the exam fee amount using the internet banking facility up to May 2.
