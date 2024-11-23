Live
Just In
TGBIE extends scholarship deadline to Nov 30
Highlights
for verification for fresh applications and renewal of applications of the national scholarship till November 30. According to TGBIE officials, this applies to all the students who passed the Intermediate Public Examination 2024 for fresh applications.
The students who were earlier selected for the national scholarship can renew their applications for the scholarship for the academic year 2024-25 by the same deadline. The last date for verification of the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) is November 30. They can apply online by visiting the website (https://scholarships.gov.in).
