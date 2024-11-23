  • Menu
TGBIE extends scholarship deadline to Nov 30

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Saturday announced that TGBIE-ME-CSSS has extended the last datefor verification...

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Saturday announced that TGBIE-ME-CSSS has extended the last date

for verification for fresh applications and renewal of applications of the national scholarship till November 30. According to TGBIE officials, this applies to all the students who passed the Intermediate Public Examination 2024 for fresh applications.

The students who were earlier selected for the national scholarship can renew their applications for the scholarship for the academic year 2024-25 by the same deadline. The last date for verification of the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) is November 30. They can apply online by visiting the website (https://scholarships.gov.in).

