TGCHE announces admission schedules for EdCET-2025 & PECET-2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the admissions schedule for TG Ed.CET-2025 and TG PECET-2025.

During a meeting held on Friday, which was chaired by TGCHE Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, along with Vice-Chairpersons Prof. E. Prushotham and Prof. S.K. Mahmood, and Council Secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, the committee released the counseling schedules for both entrance tests.

The official notification will be issued on July 14. The tentative start date for classes for TG Ed.CET-2025 is set for August 18, while classes for TG PECET-2025 will commence on August 11.