TGCHE launches DOST 2025–26 spot admissions

In a bid to ensure that no seat in higher education goes unutilized, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCE) have announced a Special Spot Admission round under the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) platform for the academic year 2025–26.

Addressing the media on Thursday, TGCHE Chairman Prof Balakista Reddy, said that the initiative, overseen by the TGCHE and CCE, aims to fill remaining vacancies across government, university, private aided, unaided, and autonomous degree colleges.

Accordingly, spot admissions will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, scheduled for September 15–16, will cover Government Degree Colleges, Private Aided Colleges (Regular Courses), and Private Aided Autonomous Colleges. Institutions are required to upload the data of admitted students on the DOST portal by September 17.

The second phase, termed the “One-Time Special Spot Admission Round,” will be held on September 18–19 for all categories of institutions. Priority will be given to local candidates, and any remaining seats will then be offered to non-local candidates. Colleges must upload final admission data by September 20. Detailed information about college-wise, course-wise, and category-wise vacancies is available on the official DOST website: https://dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates are advised to contact college principals directly for guidance and verification procedures.