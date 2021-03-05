TGUGCET -2021: Deadlines for submission of applications extended

Hyderabad: The last date submission of online applications for admission into 1st Year UG Courses BA/B.Com/BBA/B.Sc 1st year Degree courses (English Medium) in Telangana Social and Tribal Residential Degree Colleges for Men and Women for the academic year 2021-2022 has been extended up to March 15, 2021.

According to a press release, the online application date has been extended from 05th March to 15th March.

The TGUGCET-2021 (Telangana Gurukulam Undergraduate Common Entrance Test) will be conducted on 25th April. The candidates have been instructed to visit social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions societies websites: www.tswreis.in and www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for prospectus and online application.