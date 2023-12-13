The paradigm shift from quality of education to quality of solution

For decades, the concept of quality education has been linked to established institutions through experienced educators and thorough syllabi. The focus was placed on the amount of knowledge a student could accumulate, measured through standardized and traditional tests. However, as the education industry evolves, there is a significant shift from quality education to finding quality solutions. One significant factor driving this transition is the realization that education is no longer solely focused on imparting information. Instead, it should concentrate on equipping students or learners with skills that enable them to address real-world challenges. Here, Ed-tech start-ups play a huge role in this recognition. By using the latest technology, ed-tech ventures are revolutionizing education and meeting the demands of the 21st century’s young minds in the best way possible.

Impact of Ed-Tech

Online tutoring, technological skill development, and language learning have taken center stage in the education industry. Numerous e-learning platforms bridge the gap between supply and demand, allowing people in rural areas to use these platforms for personal and professional growth. According to a KPMG report, in 2021, the Indian Edtech sector grew to 9.6 million users.

EdTech startups have recognized the need to move beyond the conventional model of education delivery and embrace innovative solutions that create the development of 21st-century skills.

Skills-Centric Courses

From coding and digital literacy to communication and critical thinking, Ed-tech startups focus on curating courses and modules that are skills-centric. These courses go beyond old and traditional subjects, helping students learn those skills which will help them succeed in this complex world.

Breaking Classroom Barriers: The Global Impact

Education is no longer confined within the four walls of a classroom. Edtech startups have revolutionized access to education, enabling students worldwide to tap into diverse learning opportunities seamlessly. With mobile phones and other remote learning tools, students from diverse backgrounds and locations can access educational resources.

Transformation of Education from Theory to Practice

The traditional mode of education majorly focuses on theoretical knowledge, but with ed-tech startups, the entire scenario has changed. E-learning platforms provide students with real-life projects and practical experiences that help students get a visual understanding of theoretical knowledge. This not only deepens understanding but also nurtures creativity and problem-solving skills.

Changing Mode of Assessments

Edtech startups are redefining the traditional and standardized exam pattern. Today, students get evaluated through one-to-one interactive sessions, project portfolios, and simulations. Through this, students are encouraged to ask questions, explore, and experiment with the language and content that are taught to them.

As the quality of education takes a shift towards the quality of solutions, the entire education system is stepping into a new form where students will no longer be bound to theoretical knowledge. And with Ed-tech startups coming to the forefront, students can now experience a dynamic, personalized, and skill-centric education.

(Authored by Pranay Chouhan, Co-founder of Padhle, a leading K-12 EdTech startup)