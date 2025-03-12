The revolution of online degrees - Shaping the next generation of industry leaders

Online degrees are increasingly becoming popular in today’s world due to their flexibility, affordability, and accessibility. Students, professionals, and lifelong learners are now opting for these online degree programs to upskill, switch careers, or earn qualifications while being in sync with their work-life aspirations. In line with this, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2022 affirmed its significance, underlining that these online degree programs are now at par with traditional degree programs. Additionally, global universities and institutions are offering accredited and industry-relevant courses, making online education a credible and viable alternative to traditional learning. As industries evolve and technology reshapes the global economy, the need for highly skilled professionals will continue to rise. In India, where the online education market is expected to reach US$ 880.17B by 2033, the traditional approach to higher education is gradually being supplemented by the rise of online degree programs that are deeply integrated with industry needs. These programs offer students more than just academic credentials; they provide hands-on experience, capstone projects, live projects and industry collaborations, serving as a key enabler in preparing graduates with the skills and expertise to be job ready. This has further resulted in greater acceptance of such degrees among corporates since a range of companies now appreciates the value acquired through online degree programs.

Role of Online Degree Programs in Skills Development

Given the growing need for digital revolution, online degree programs are becoming more industry-relevant and increasingly customized. With industries climbing toward the digital era, there is a high demand for professionals who are trained in AI, ML, Data Analysis, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Computing. Consequently, new-age courses ranging from fields like AI, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Data science, and Psychology from BBA to MBA and BCA to MCA are gaining prominence among learners. In India, the need for digital skills is very visible. A PwC survey found that over the next five years, 79% of Indian employees will attempt to upskill digitally, whereas just 57% is the global average. Similarly, 61% of Indian respondents believe that green skills (environmental sustainability skills) will be important for their jobs compared to 39% globally. These statistics show the need and relevance of focused online education that prepares learners for the evolving job landscape.

Industry Collaboration: Redefining Online Education

In the past few years, India has emerged as the second-largest e-learning market in the world, second only to the United States. According to KPMG, there has been massive growth in the sector driven by learners' needs and companies willing to invest in training their employees. The investment in Indian Edtech is expected to rise greatly, with projections of US$30 billion by 2031, a significant increase from US$700-800 million in 2021, as well as over 4 billion in private equity investment in the last five years.

Likewise, premier educational institutions are also partnering with leading businesses to develop industry-specific programs that enable students to work on real-life projects during their studies. For example, learners can use AI, Data Science, and Cloud Computing in real business problems due to such linkages with leading technology firms, which bridge the industry-academia gap and provide them with relevant, cutting-edge skills. These associations further act like an enabler for partner universities, providing students with the necessary technological and business insights to stay ahead in an evolving market. This is where organisations like UNIVO play a crucial role, effectively integrating industry expertise into academic curricula. By facilitating partnerships between universities and leading companies — such as Amity University Online in collaboration with HCLTech and TCS iON — UNIVO helps design industry-aligned degree programs that go beyond theoretical knowledge and equip students with practical, job-ready skills.

Government Push and Growing Investments

The Indian government is actively driving the growth of online education through initiatives like PM eVidya, DIKSHA, and SWAYAM, enhancing accessibility and bridging the digital divide. These efforts align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims for a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) from 28.4% to 50% by 2035.

The Indian government has an important part to play in this transformation of education. The recent Union Budget for 2025-26 brings in some major changes to India's education system through a boost in funding and innovative initiatives. With a total allocation of INR 128,650 crore, the government is showing a clear focus on enhancing infrastructure, digitalization, skill development, research, and linguistic diversity to establish a competitive education landscape on a global scale. Therefore, a push like this is believed to bring in fresh funding in higher education, especially towards digital and online learning systems. Equally, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is actively bridging the long-standing gap in the traditional Indian education system by supplementing the growth of online education. To further close the gap between academic institutions and industries, the policy aims to provide blended learning, allowing students to take advantage of both virtual learning and in-person interactions.

Live Projects and Real-World Exposure: A Key Advantage

One of the most salient features of most modern online degrees is that students get to participate in live projects and internship opportunities while studying. Through corporate partnerships, students are often given the opportunity to solve actual business problems of various companies, which is very beneficial for students from a career perspective. These capstone projects serve as a potential use of learning, allowing students to showcase their expertise to potential employers.

Students in data science and AI programs are exposed to practice by collaborating with companies to analyze datasets, build predictive models, or even implement automation strategies during their coursework. This engagement not only gives important practical exposure but also improves chances of employment because students build portfolios of projects that serve as the demonstration of their skills to prospective employers.

More and more online platforms are including live projects based on current industries in their courses. Such projects ensure that students do not become just passive consumers of theoretical knowledge but rather address real-life problems proactively.

A Future-Ready Workforce

The advent of online education is bound to play a significant role in how the workforce in India will be shaped in the future. The combination of industry training, live project work, and the flexibility of online degrees is changing the traditional approach students take to obtain skills and academic qualifications

The increase in investments, positive regulatory environment, and the growth in the need for digital capabilities all suggest that online education is being embraced and will evolve as an important means of career self-improvement. For the learners, this change presents a novel opportunity: to acquire the skills and also gain work experience that will enable the student to succeed in a globalized and competitive job market, all while enjoying the cost and time benefits offered by online degrees. By democratizing higher education, these programs are providing access to quality education for students across diverse backgrounds and geographical locations. Hence, the future of Online Degrees grows brighter every session.

(The author is CEO, UNIVO Education)