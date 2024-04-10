Top 10 Easiest Government Exams to Boost Your Career

Following a competitive exam, candidates are ranked based on their grades and percentiles. Next, the most highly ranked applicants are selected. It is a fair, transparent, and unbiased process for selecting eligible applicants in an egalitarian way. In competitive exams, the selection of applicants is based on criteria other than merit. The selection process for any simple government office is mostly unaffected by policies. The list of the easiest government exams in India with the highest salaries is available.

Easiest Government Exam in India

Many government agencies offer fantastic job opportunities each year to anyone who wishes to work for the government. Those who want to work for the government have to pass an exam. The simplest government examinations in India are listed. Many people believe that it's challenging to work for the government,

RRB Group D

To hire employees, Indian Railways administers the Group D test. Possibly the largest employer in the nation is the railroad industry. The railway posts a notice for Group D jobs each year. Workers in Group D include gatekeepers, cabin men, and welders, among others. The computer-based test and the physical efficiency test are the two sections of the Railway Group D exam.

The written tests are rather straightforward, consisting of 100 questions covering general English, numerical ability, general intelligence, and general awareness. There are 90 minutes in the CBT, and each question is worth one mark. Giving erroneous answers has no detrimental consequences.

Salary for RRB Group D

According to the seventh pay commission, the monthly in-hand remuneration for RRB Group D positions is between Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 25,000, with a base wage of Rs. 18,000.

The Group D Railway Examination is administered in two phases.

Computer-Based Physical Efficiency Assessment

IBPS Clerk

The organization in charge of administering banking exams to candidates for positions in India's public sector banks is the IBPS. For clerical jobs, the IBPS Clerk exam is required. It's among the easiest government examinations.

The 100-point preliminary exam is broken down into three sections: quantitative (30 points), reasoning (35 points), and English (30 points).

There are 200 marks in the main test. In total, 190 questions are asked. There is 160 minutes in the exam.

IBPS Clerk Salary

The basic salary of an IBPS Clerk is INR 19,000 per month. In addition to the base salary, the candidate is entitled to benefits such as her HRA, DA, TA, sick pay, and paid vacation.

SSC CHSL

This test ranks him second among the five easiest government exams to pass in India. SSC (Staff Selection Commission) conducts this test to fill up vacancies in many ministries and departments of the Government of India, including Data Entry Officers, Subdivisional Clerks, Postal Assistants, and other staff positions.

This exam consists of three stages: a computer-based test, a written test, and a skills test. In addition, the written test includes simple questions on general English, numeracy, general intelligence, and general awareness. Those who pass the exam will receive a salary of Rs 36,000. After 5 years of service, you will be promoted to the next higher rank, so this will be your starting salary.

SSC Multitasking Staff

This is one of the easiest government exams to crack in India. Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC Multitasking Staff Examination. To qualify, you must pass the SSC exam.

This exam is divided into two parts: a computer-based exam and a written exam. His four areas of CBT (General English, Numerical Aptitude, General Intelligence and General Awareness) total 100 points. Each segment contains 25 questions, each worth one grade. The exam time is 90 minutes.

The written exam has two parts: a letter-writing question and an essay-writing question. Each question on this test is worth 50 points.

SSC MTS Salary:

The basic salary for SSC MTS is Rs 18,000 per month and the salary ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 22,000 per month depending on the city of work and other factors.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The purpose of this exam is to recruit trainers. Both lectures are 150 minutes. After completing this recruitment exam, candidates will be eligible to apply for her Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Essay 1 is aimed at teaching grades 1-5 and Essay 2 is aimed at courses 6-8. Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, and Environmental Science make up her five sections of the first essay (Child Development and Pedagogy). Each component is worth 30 points for a total score of 150.

Paper 2 is divided into her four sections: Mathematics/Science/Social Sciences, Language 1, Language 2, Child Development and Pedagogy. Her first three sections are given 30 points each, and the last section is given 60 points. The total score is 150.

