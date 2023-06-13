Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Minister Taneti Vanitha distributes JVK kits
- A ride into the past!
- Bengaluru to host second Incredible Chef's Challenge
- Dakshin Weaves launches first Pop-in store in Vijayawada
- Vizianagaram: Call for eradication of child labour
- What prosecutors will now need to prove
- Hyderabad Traffic Police holds safety awareness drive for school students
- Hyderabad: Reopening of schools in city sees 50percent attendance on first day
- PM Mentiomed 'Rozgar Mela’ As A New Identity Of The NDA-BJP
- Amit Shah disappointed people by not speaking on VSP: Gudivada Amarnath
TS ECET results to be out today
Highlights
TS ECET Exam is a Common Entrance Test for Diploma and for B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Candidates conducted by the Osmania Telangana State Council of Higher Education every year
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS ECET Results- 2023 on Tuesday at 3:30 PM.
After results are announced, the candidates can check it on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. Students would require entering their hall ticket number, mobile number and other details. The TS ECET Result 2023 will be made available on website manabadi.co.in. as well.
TS ECET Exam is a Common Entrance Test for Diploma and for B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Candidates conducted by the Osmania Telangana State Council of Higher Education every year. The exam was held this year on May 20 from 9 AM to 12 PM.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS