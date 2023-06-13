  • Menu
TS ECET results to be out today

TS ECET results to be out today
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS ECET Results- 2023 on Tuesday at 3:30 PM.

After results are announced, the candidates can check it on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. Students would require entering their hall ticket number, mobile number and other details. The TS ECET Result 2023 will be made available on website manabadi.co.in. as well.

TS ECET Exam is a Common Entrance Test for Diploma and for B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Candidates conducted by the Osmania Telangana State Council of Higher Education every year. The exam was held this year on May 20 from 9 AM to 12 PM.

