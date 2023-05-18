TS Ed.CET 2023 today

Hyderabad: TS Ed.CET-2023 admission test to B Ed two-year course in colleges of education in the State will be conducted on Thursday.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education officials, 31,725 candidates registered for the test. The test will be conducted in three sessions--I from 9 to 11 am, II from 12.30 to 2.30 pm and III from 4 to 6 pm. Candidates are appearing for the test in 49 centers. There are two centers in Andhra Pradesh--Kurnool and Vijayawada.