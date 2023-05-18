  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TS Ed.CET 2023 today

TS Ed.CET 2023 today
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: TS Ed.CET-2023 admission test to B Ed two-year course in colleges of education in the State will be conducted on Thursday.According to the...

Hyderabad: TS Ed.CET-2023 admission test to B Ed two-year course in colleges of education in the State will be conducted on Thursday.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education officials, 31,725 candidates registered for the test. The test will be conducted in three sessions--I from 9 to 11 am, II from 12.30 to 2.30 pm and III from 4 to 6 pm. Candidates are appearing for the test in 49 centers. There are two centers in Andhra Pradesh--Kurnool and Vijayawada.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X