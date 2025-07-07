Live
TS ICET 2025 Results Out Today: How to Check Rank Card Online
Highlights
Telangana TS ICET 2025 results will be declared today on icet.tgche.ac.in. Download your rank card and check the final answer key.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will announce the TS ICET 2025 results on July 7. Students can check their rank cards on the official website: icet.tgche.ac.in.
What You Will Get
Your TS ICET rank card (score)
Final answer key for the exam
About the Exam
- Held on June 8 and 9, 2025
- Two sessions each day: Morning (10 am to 12:30 pm) and Afternoon (2:30 pm to 5 pm)
- Conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for TGCHE
How to Check Your Result
- Go to icet.tgche.ac.in
- Click on the link for TS ICET 2025 results
- Enter your details (like hall ticket number and birth date)
- Download your rank card and save it
What Next?
- Counselling will start soon for MBA and MCA admissions
- You will register, verify documents, and choose colleges online
- Only students who pass TS ICET can join counselling
- Check the website for counselling dates and details
