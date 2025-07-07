TS ICET 2025 Results Out Today: How to Check Rank Card Online

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will announce the TS ICET 2025 results on July 7. Students can check their rank cards on the official website: icet.tgche.ac.in.

What You Will Get

Your TS ICET rank card (score)

Final answer key for the exam

About the Exam

Held on June 8 and 9, 2025

Two sessions each day: Morning (10 am to 12:30 pm) and Afternoon (2:30 pm to 5 pm)

Conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for TGCHE

How to Check Your Result

Go to icet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the link for TS ICET 2025 results

Enter your details (like hall ticket number and birth date)

Download your rank card and save it

What Next?