TS Inter 2020: IPE promoted candidates results today at 2 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday said that the results of the intermediate candidates who attended and failed in the IPE, March-2020 examinations will be declared as passed compartmental.



The State government has decided to pass 1,50,941 candidates who attended but failed in the second-year intermediate examinations, by awarding minimum pass marks and to declare them as passed. Against this backdrop, the results of such candidates after giving grace marks will be published on Friday and the students will be able to download their revised marks memos from the Board's official website from 2 pm on Friday, the TSBIE said.