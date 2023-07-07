Live
- Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Accuses BJP Government Of Targeting Non-BJP States With Uniform Civil Code
- Understanding PCOS and its impact on hair growth: Treatment options
- Even God cannot save YSRCP from defeat in 2024 polls: Lokesh
- Indian Cinema is born
- WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker
- Hyderabad: ‘Guntur Karam’ latest schedule to be kick-started today
- Analysing the transition of students towards higher education
- Warangal: BRS presses demand for coach factory
- PL Sector Report - Asset Management Companies - Apr-Jun’23 Earnings Preview – Equity to see traction; profitability to be intact
- Sircilla: ‘Dalit Bandhu a great boon to Dalits’
TS POLYCET 2023: Final phase web counselling schedule revised
Hyderabad: The Technical Education Department on Thursday revised the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 final phase web counseling schedule in the view of SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations results and additional seats permitted by the State government. According to TSCHE officials, the last date to register is on July 9, certificate verification on July 10 and exercising web options on July 8 to 11. Classes will begin from July 21 and allotment of seats will be before July 23.
