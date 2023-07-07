TS POLYCET 2023: Final phase web counselling schedule revised

Hyderabad: The Technical Education Department on Thursday revised the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 final phase web counseling schedule in the view of SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations results and additional seats permitted by the State government. According to TSCHE officials, the last date to register is on July 9, certificate verification on July 10 and exercising web options on July 8 to 11. Classes will begin from July 21 and allotment of seats will be before July 23.