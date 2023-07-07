  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TS POLYCET 2023: Final phase web counselling schedule revised

TS POLYCET 2023: Final phase web counselling schedule revised
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Technical Education Department on Thursday revised the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 final phase...

Hyderabad: The Technical Education Department on Thursday revised the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 final phase web counseling schedule in the view of SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations results and additional seats permitted by the State government. According to TSCHE officials, the last date to register is on July 9, certificate verification on July 10 and exercising web options on July 8 to 11. Classes will begin from July 21 and allotment of seats will be before July 23.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X