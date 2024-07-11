TSBIE invites applications for National Merit Scholarships

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday invited online applications for the National Merit Scholarship Scheme under the Ministry of Education's Central Sector Scholarship for fresh and renewal applications.



According to TSBIE officials, the last date for both fresh and renewal applications for the National Merit Scholarship is October 31, 2024. This is applicable to all students who passed the Intermediate Public Examination in 2024 for fresh applications and to those who were previously selected for the National Scholarship, who can renew their applications for the academic year 2024–25.

The last date for verification by the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) is November 15, 2024. Candidates can apply online by visiting the website www.scholarships.gov.in.