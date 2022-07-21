TSBIE issues Ethics & Human and Advanced Supple exam dates

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) issued the schedule for Ethics and Human Values Examination and Environmental Education Advanced Supplementary Examinations.

Ethics and Human Values exam will be held on July 22 and the Environmental Education exam will be held on July 23. Both the exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

Intermediate first-year students (regular/private) who were absent for these exams and those who appeared but were not qualified shall appear in the Ethics and Human Values Examination and Environmental Education Examination with first-year hall ticket only and second-year students should appear with first and second-year hall tickets, said a a TSBIE senior officer.