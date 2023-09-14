TSCERT releases notice regarding TET

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (TSCERT) on Wednesday released a notice on do’s and don’ts for candidates appearing for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 which is scheduled on September 15.

According to the officials, candidates appearing for TET 2023 will not be allowed into the centre even if they are late by a minute. The examination is scheduled for Friday with paper I from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and paper II from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The aspirants will be allowed into the centre an hour before the exam. Except for black ballpoint pens to mark on the OMR sheet, no other colour pen will be permitted in the examination. Candidates should also carry their own writing pad.

A total of 2,69,557 candidates registered for paper I, which is conducted for aspirants seeking eligibility to teach classes I to V. Similarly, 2,08,498 candidates applied for paper II which is held for aspirants seeking teaching eligibility for classes VI to VIII. As per the School Education Department instructions, candidates with no photo/signature on the hall ticket should paste a recent passport-size photograph duly attested by a Gazetted Officer and approach the DEO along with a photo ID (Aadhaar or any other photo ID).