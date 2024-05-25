TSPSC certificate verification for PET aspirants from May 29

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission on Friday notified candidates selected for certificate verification for physical education teacher recruitment in various residential educational institutions and societies. The verification is scheduled from May 29 to June 4 at 10:30 am at the Telangana State Public Service office.

According to the release by Dr E Naveen Nicolas, secretary, TSPSC, web options will be available from May 28 to June 4. The list of candidates selected for certificate verification is accessible on the commission's website.

Shortlisted candidates must download and bring the list, along with attestation forms available on the commission's website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in, and all original certificates as mentioned in the result notification.