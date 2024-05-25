Live
- Tirupati: Sitting MLA has edge over novice from TDP
- Hyderabad: DCA seizes mislabelled medicines
- Bachendri Pal celebrates Everest climb anniv
- Modi backed MSP guarantee as CM but changed position
- Vijayawada: Disqualify Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy for violence, demands TDP
- Gadwal: Farmers seek government action on counterfeit seed sale
- Hyderabad: Duo causes ruckus over public drinking dispute
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th May 2024
- Chopper makes hard-landing
- Parties, candidate in ‘audit’ mode over money spent for votes
TSPSC certificate verification for PET aspirants from May 29
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission on Friday notified candidates selected for certificate verification for physical education teacher recruitment in various residential educational institutions and societies. The verification is scheduled from May 29 to June 4 at 10:30 am at the Telangana State Public Service office.
According to the release by Dr E Naveen Nicolas, secretary, TSPSC, web options will be available from May 28 to June 4. The list of candidates selected for certificate verification is accessible on the commission's website.
Shortlisted candidates must download and bring the list, along with attestation forms available on the commission's website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in, and all original certificates as mentioned in the result notification.