TSTET conducted peacefully

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET) was conducted peacefully at 2,683 centres across Telangana on Sunday. No untoward incidents were reported. Around 3.18 lakh candidates appeared for paper 1 and 2.51 candidates appeared for paper II.

Following the orders of TET, no entry was given to candidates even if they were late by one minute. TET candidates requested the State government to conduct TET exams every year despite of conducting the exam after every five years.

Around 90 per cent candidates appeared for paper 1 and paper II exams and the exam results will be released on June 27.

"Almost after five years, TET exams has been conducted. This year the paper was very easy compared to previous years. The topics we prepared for appeared in the exam," said Ramesh, a TET candidate.

"TET exams are been conducted every five years, it will be better if the State government takes the decision of conducting TET exams every year," said another TET candidate.