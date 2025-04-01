University of Leeds Announces International Masters Regional Scholarships for 2025

Bengaluru : The University of Leeds, UK has announced the launch of the International Masters Regional Scholarships, offering a £6,000 fee reduction for Indian students enrolling in taught Master's courses in 2025.

The scholarship aims to support talented individuals, helping to ease living costs and enable students to focus on their education. Offered as a fee waiver in the second semester, this scholarship marks yet another milestone in the University strengthening its ties with India.

Eligibility and Award criteria:

To be eligible for the scholarship students must be classified as a national from India (or another eligible country/region). Other conditions include:

· You must be self-funded or partially funded and classified as an international fee-paying student

· You must hold a conditional or unconditional offer for a 2025 Master's degree.

· The Leeds MBA and online courses are not eligible for this scholarship

· The scholarship cannot be deferred to a future year of entry, but can be combined with any available University of Leeds or external funding as long as it doesn’t exceed 100% of your tuition fees.

Value of Award: £6,000 each

How to apply: Students do not need to apply for the scholarship. They will receive the scholarship automatically on meeting the award criteria.

Those who are eligible will be notified of their scholarship award via email. They are encouraged to confirm their interest through the link provided in the email.

All eligible students will receive the scholarship as a tuition fee discount in their second semester, which will be automatically applied if they are registered at the University on 30 January 2026.