University of North Florida Dean Visited GITAM

Hyderabad: Richard Buttimer, Dean of the College of Business at the University of North Florida, visited GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. As part of his visit, he organized a seminar titled ‘Opportunities for Study in the University of North Florida and in the USA’ for students from commerce, arts, and engineering streams.

During the seminar, Dean Buttimer provided insights into the educational programs offered at the University of North Florida, with a special focus on the College of Business. He discussed various aspects such as course duration, fee structure, on-campus graduation ship, Optional Practical Training (OPT), work permit, and job opportunities. Additionally, he highlighted the advantages of studying in Jacksonville city, including the presence of renowned shipping and FinTech companies, as well as a sizable Indian community.

Dean Buttimer also addressed students' concerns regarding admission eligibility for Indian students with a 15-year education background, clarifying that credits earned during their previous studies would be considered for admission into the Master's program. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of genuine documentation to avoid any immigration issues upon arrival in the United States.

Ajaya Kumar Vemulapati, Director, South India, IMFS, stressed the significance of prioritizing career prospects over monetary considerations, stating, ‘money should not be a consideration; it should be about your career. Make sure that you are getting a good job after completing your studies. So, cost should not be a consideration.’

The event was organized by GITAM, Hyderabad and provided students with valuable information about studying at the University of North Florida and pursuing opportunities in the United States.