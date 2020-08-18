UoH figures among top ten institutions

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has been ranked 10th in the Institutes of National Importance and central universities category in the Union Education Ministry's Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 that were released by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

The University of Hyderabad is the only Central University in the list of top 10 Institutes of National Importance and ranked first among the central universities.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras stood in the first place followed by the IITs at Mumbai and Delhi. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore stands in fourth place while the IIT Kharagpur stood fifth.

Professor G S Prasad, Director TIE-U, expressed his happiness at the achievement of the university and thanked all the colleagues involved in creating and expanding the innovation ecosystem in the university for their support in achieving the rank.

Responding to this ranking, Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH, said, "I am happy that UoH is the only Central University to be ranked in the Top Ten of ARIIA ranking 2020. This will inspire us to encourage high-quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

More than quantity, we will focus on the quality of innovations and will try to measure the real impact created by these innovations nationally and internationally."

"This will also set the tone and direction for UoH for future development of the university to be globally competitive and be in the forefront of innovation", he added.