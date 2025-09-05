UoH secures top spots, reaffirms key role in higher education

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has once again demonstrated its academic strength and research excellence by securing top positions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

UoH has been ranked 18th in the University category, 26th overall, 32nd among Research Institutions, and 70th in the Engineering category, reaffirming its position as one of India’s leading centers for higher education and interdisciplinary research.

The NIRF rankings evaluate institutions across five key parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). These metrics collectively determine the overall score and national standing of each institution.

Reacting to the rankings, UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. B J Rao expressed both pride and determination. “I’m happy to see the University of Hyderabad’s commitment to academic excellence reflected in the NIRF 2025 rankings. However, we need to do much better,” he said. Prof. Rao emphasized the university’s ongoing efforts to foster a culture of innovation, research, and inclusivity, and congratulated faculty, students, and staff for their dedication.