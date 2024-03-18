Live
- Cong will not secure even a single Assembly seat in AP: IT Minister
- NTR district police conducts flag march
- Devotees rush normal at Tirumala today, to take six hours for darshans
- Navy nabs 35 Somali pirates, rescues crew
- Group-I Prelims conducted smoothly
- Create roadmap for first 100 days, next 5 years, PM tells Ministers
- Spandana cancelled
- United Forum for Democracy releases public manifesto
- Foreign students attacked for Namaz
- Officials told to strictly implement election code for elections
Just In
UoH takes students from Telangana to Bihar as part of Yuva Sangam Phase VI
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is spearheading an initiative called Yuva Sangam Phase IV, orchestrated by the Government of India.
Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is spearheading an initiative called Yuva Sangam Phase IV, orchestrated by the Government of India. This endeavor aims to broaden the horizons of youth, predominantly students from higher educational institutions, by organizing exposure tours across different states in India. This year, Telangana has been paired with Bihar for the program, with UoH serving as the nodal institute. Collaborating with NIT Patna, Bihar, UoH is coordinating the efforts for Yuva Sangam Phase IV.
Commencing from March 17th to 23rd, a contingent from Telangana embarked on a journey to Bihar. The event was inaugurated by Prof. BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of UoH, who interacted with the participants and officially flagged off the program. The Telangana team comprises 45 student participants hailing from various districts, accompanied by two faculty members, Dr. Vamshi and Dr. Naresh, as well as two support staff members, Srishailam and Rajesh, from the University of Hyderabad. This initiative seeks to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience, enabling participants to explore diverse aspects of life, development landmarks, recent achievements, and foster connections with the host state of Bihar.