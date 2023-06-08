Live
UoH to introduce M.Tech in Modelling and Simulation
Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad announced the commencement of admissions for the multidisciplinary M.Tech. program in Modelling and Simulation through the Centralized Counselling for M.Tech. (CCMT).
This unique program is conducted at the Centre for Modelling Simulation and Design (CMSD) in collaboration with Schools of Computer and Information Science, Chemistry, Physics, Life Sciences, and Engineering Sciences and Technology.
The MTech in Modelling and Simulation program offers students a comprehensive and interdisciplinary approach to understanding and applying modelling and simulation techniques across various fields. It is designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical skills in the areas of computer science, information science, chemistry, physics, life sciences, and engineering sciences and technology, all with a focus on modelling and simulation, using High Performance Computing facilities at CMSD.
The collaborative nature of this program allows students to benefit from the expertise and resources of multiple disciplines, fostering a holistic learning experience. Students will have access to state-of-the-art facilities, laboratories, and research opportunities that enhance their understanding and practical application of modelling and simulation techniques.
Admissions to the M.Tech. in Modeling and Simulation program will be facilitated through the Centralized Counselling for MTech. (CCMT)-2023 process. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of CMSD (http://cmsd.uohyd.ac.in/) for detailed information on the course.