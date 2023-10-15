UP students allege scam in Ayush counselling process

Lucknow: Nearly 30 candidates have lodged complaints to the counselling board through e-mails and helpline numbers about a fraud in choice filling of seats in the second round of counselling for UP Ayush UG 2023.

Additional DCP, East Zone, Syed Abbas Ali, said on Sunday that an FIR under the charges of IPC section 420 (cheating) and IT Act has been lodged and a probe was underway.

Officials in the Ayush directorate said that the students, who informed them about tampering, were given an extra day and till Monday for admission.

Chairman, UP Ayush Counselling Board, Ayush department, Professor Arvind Kumar Verma, of the State National Homeopathic Medical College, lodged the complaint against unidentified miscreants.

In the complaint filed on Saturday, Verma said the UP Ayush Counselling Board was conducting counselling for admission to BAMS, BUMS and BHMS for Ayush colleges, both private and those run by state government, for the academic session 2023-24 at the nodal centre.

He said some of the candidates complained through email/ helpline number that their choice filling for seats in the counselling had been shown as changed.

“Some of these examinees had also lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the Lucknow Police. They complained that they did not make any change in choice filling for seats for a college and despite this, their choice filling was shown as altered,” he said.

Verma said the complaint had been sent to the Ayush board also. “It seemed that someone got access to the portal to make these changes,” he said.

“Of 1,251 government seats, 1163 were filled; the other 88 will be done in the third round. While 5,183 are private seats, of which 4,689 have been filled,” said the officials.