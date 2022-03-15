UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022: Admission Card Posted on upsc.gov.in, find direct link to download hall ticket

UPSC has released the admission cards for the UPSC National Defense Academy, Naval Academy Exam 1 2022. The UPSC NDA, NA 1 admission cards 2022 are available for download from the official UPSC website linked below. Candidates can also download using the direct link to the UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 admission card through the links mentioned below. The exam is scheduled for April 10, 2022.



The UPSC, Union Public Service Commission, has released the admission cards for the UPSC National Defense Academy, Naval Academy Exam 1 2022. The UPSC NDA, NA 1 admission cards 2022 are available for download from the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in

Admission tickets for the UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 exam have been released today, March 14, 2022. Candidates sitting for the exams can download their UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 admission card by following the steps mentioned below. continuation.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 Admission Card - How to Download

1. Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on the link that says "Electronic Admission Cards for NDA". NA 1 Exams 2022' under What's New

3. Click on the link given under "Download Electronic Admission Card"

4. Enter your registration ID or registration number to login

5. Your admission card will appear on the screen

6. Check all the details in depth and download the ticket of the room and take a printout.

Candidates can click here to download the UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 admission card.

UPSC is scheduled to take the UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 exam on April 10, 2022. The exam will be taken offline at various centers in India. According to the official notice issued by UPSC, "Candidates are advised to print the electronic admission card well in advance to avoid last-minute rush. The "Important Instructions for Candidates" must be read carefully by the candidate."

Candidates are advised to keep their electronic admission cards securely until the UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 exam results statement.