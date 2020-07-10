Varsities in Telangana to conduct exams for 2 lakh students

Hyderabad: Senior officials of the State Higher Education Department (SHED) said that steps have been initiated to prepare an action plan for six universities in the State to conduct final year examinations for about 2 lakh candidates.

Following the directions of the UGC to conduct final year examinations for the undergraduate and postgraduate students, the officials are reportedly calling for information on the action plans of various universities.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior SHED official said, there are nearly 1.6 lakh students of BA, BSc and BCom courses under different State universities who have to give their examinations. That apart, there will be about 10,000 to 15,000 candidates of the postgraduate courses waiting to give their examinations.

Besides, an additional 55,000 candidates of final year BTech studying in different colleges under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Osmania University and Kakatiya University will have to write their examinations. Off these, majority of the engineering students are from the JNTU-H, he added.

Similarly, the total number of students of final year degree courses from the law, education, pharmacy, etc would be around 15,000.

However, as there is no infrastructure currently available to conduct through online mode for all these students, the universities will have to conduct only offline examinations.

Accordingly, as per the plans of the universities the examinations would be conducted in two sessions per day. As the time of examinations has already been reduced from three hours to two hours, we don't see any space shortage, the official said.

Further, the SHED and the universities are also waiting for the outcome of a PIL pending on the conduct of the degree examinations. Once it is known then the universities will be taking steps on identifying the examination centres to make necessary arrangements and ensure that Covid norms like social distancing, sanitisation of the centres and other facilities are put in place.