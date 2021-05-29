VIT-AP School of Law offering sustainable legal education

Hyderabad: Dr PS Rao, former Member of UN International Law Commission and Legal Advisor to Union Ministry of External Affairs, said that teaching new generations of law students is a challenge.

And, the Vit-AP School of Law (VSL) must nurture the students towards learning fundamentals of law subjects and these fundamentals will come in help to address the growing challenges, he said while speaking at the VSL Board of Advisors meeting held virtually late on Thursday evening to deliberate on the role of VSL in current contexts.

The meeting was participated by prominent legal luminaries from India and abroad presided by Chancellor founder and Chancellor of VIT, Dr G Viswanathan.

The participants stressed providing holistic legal education and preparing the global legal professionals. Importantly to instil the ethics, values, empathy and principles of social justice to be ingrained among the law students. Further, members appreciated the vision and progress made by the law school past one year and congratulated the management for taking efforts in making VSL a vibrant Law school.

Currently, the Board of Advisors on VSL includes Dr P Sreenivasa Rao, former Legal Advisor, Union Ministry of External Affairs, and former Member of the United Nations International Law Commission, and Judge of International Court of Justice and Legal Advisor to Government of Qatar.

It also includes Prof Venkata Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru; Justice T Rajani, former Judge of Andhra Pradesh, High Court; Dr Gandhi M, Dean VIT School of Law, Chennai, former Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of External Affairs; Prof TSN Sastry, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr BR Ambedkar University and Professor of Department Law, Savitribhai Phule University, Pune; Prof KC Sunny, Vice-Chancellor, National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi; Dr SP Tucker, former Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Dr Llewellyn Joseph Gibbons, Professor of Law, University of Toledo, Ohio, United States of America; Prof Laurent Pech, Dean and Head of the School of Law, Middlesex University, London, The United Kingdom; Dr James Kraska, Chair Professor of International Law at the Centre for International Law, The US Naval War College, New Port Rhodes Island, USA and Visiting Professor of Law, Harvard Law School; Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha, Director, Indian Law Institute; Prof V K Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, Guwahati; and Dr VSR Murthy, Retired Director General of Coast Guards.