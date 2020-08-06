VIT B. Tech admission results 2020

VIT B.Tech. Results 2020: A total of 1,83,059 candidates from 28 states, 8 union territories and twelve countries (Middle East, Indonesia, Nepal, Nigeria, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, UK and Singapore), have applied for Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) B.Tech. Admissions 2020.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chancellor, Dr. G. Viswanathan, said that admissions would be only on merit, based on the normalised PCM/ PCB marks, JEE/ SAT scores obtained by the candidates while declaring the ranks on 5th of August, 2020.

These ranks are for admission to the 36 B.Tech. and B.Des. Programmes offered by VIT at its Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal campuses. The top ten rank holders are: 1st Rank: Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy (Sri Chaitanya Junior Kalasala, Telangana); 2nd Rank: Goutham Jyothilal (Kuriakose Elias English Medium School, Kerala); 3rd Rank: Rishit Tyagi (Primus Public School, Karnataka); 4th Rank: Sai Viswanath Chowdary Devalla (Sasi New Gen College, Andhra Pradesh); 5th Rank: Rahul George (Bishop Cotton Boys School, Karnataka); 6th Rank: Thrinesh Reddy D (Narayana Junior College, Telangana); 7th Rank: Neeraj Gunda (Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Telangana); 8th Rank: Ankit Guha (Prafulla Nagar Vidyamandir, West Bengal); 9th Rank: Udit Mimani (Shri Bhartiya Adrash Vidhya Peeth SSS, Rajasthan) 10th Rank: Sourit Saha (Nabadwip Bakultala High School, West Bengal).