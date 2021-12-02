Women hurry! Apply for Google scholarship by 10 Dec

Google has launched a scholarship program for girls and women who want to work in the technical industry. The scholarship is known as the Google Scholarship and can be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies, and other related equipment.

The application procedure is ongoing and eligible candidates can get a grant of Rs 74,000 the Scholarship.

When is the deadline?

Interested candidates must apply for the Google Scholarship before December 10, 2021 (11.59 PM).

Who can apply?

Only women will be accepted for the Google Scholarship 2022. They must, however, meet the following requirements.

· Only students who are registered as regular students for the school year 2021-22 are eligible to apply.

· Must be studying computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical discipline

· Should have a strong academic background.

· Should be taking a technical or computer science course.

How to Apply for a Google Scholarship online?

· Candidates must go to the official Google Scholarship website to apply ( buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com ). You will now have access to all scholarship-related information.

· Click the Scholarships option in the menu on the home page.

· On the next page, select the Generation Google Scholarship option.

· Get details about the scholarship on the next page and then click the Apply Now button.

· Then fill in the blanks with the required information.

· Submit the form after that.

· The online application process for the Google Scholarship is now complete.