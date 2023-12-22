Workshop on 'Transforming to the Changing World' held

Hyderabad: The Department of Electrical, Electronics, and Communication Engineering at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, organised a one-day workshop on 'Transforming to the Changing World' on Friday. The workshop aimed to explore and adapt to the evolving landscape in the field of Electrical, Electronics, and Communication Engineering.



Under the guidance of Prof. V. Rama Sastry, Dean – Core Engineering at GITAM, and Prof. T.Madhavi, HoD, EECE, the workshop witnessed the participation of eminent experts from reputed research institutes. Prof. V.Siva Ramakrishna & Prof. Vaskar Sarkar from IIT, Hyderabad; Dr. Brahma Reddy, Former Chairman, IEI; Prof. P.Srihari, NITK, Surathkal; Prof. N.Vishwanatham, NIT, Warangal; and Prof. L.Nirmala Devi & Prof. G.Yesuratnam from Osmania University shared their valuable insights as resource persons.

The resource persons, experts in their respective fields, engaged participants in discussions and activities aimed at identifying strategies to adapt the curriculum to the changing demands of the industry.