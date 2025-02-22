World Thinking Day: Inspiring leadership and global unity

World Thinking Day, celebrated annually on February 22, is a global event that promotes leadership, friendship, and social awareness among Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. Established in 1926 by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), the day honors the joint birthdays of Lord Baden-Powell and Lady Olave Baden-Powell, founders of the movement. The theme for World Thinking Day is “Our World, Our Future”, focusing on the role of young people in shaping a better world.

As global challenges like climate change, gender inequality, and digital divides continue to evolve, this year’s theme encourages young minds to take action, embrace innovation, and contribute to a sustainable future.

On this day, millions of Girl Guides and Scouts from over 150 countries engage in activities that foster cultural understanding, leadership skills, and community service. Events include educational workshops, fundraising for global projects, and social campaigns that address urgent global issues. The day also serves as a fundraising opportunity, with donations supporting initiatives that empower young women and promote equal opportunities worldwide. World Thinking Day is not just for Girl Guides and Scouts—it’s an invitation for everyone to reflect on global unity, responsibility, and positive change. It is a reminder that small actions, when taken collectively, can create a significant impact.