Your First Resume Needs Evidence

Making College Projects Count as Valuable Experience

A grad who is just starting out may have a report on a school project, a book of work completed as an intern, plus a pile of awards, yet the experience section on his resume might still be empty. An important question is what one can prove using the abovementioned documents.

One's college work might be evidence of checking sources of information, designing, or interpreting the results. Make sure to emphasize what you did in each case, so that it is clear what requirements were met — in this way, you are clearly differentiating between academic work, internship experience, and real job.

Read the vacancy before choosing your examples

Carefully read the list of tasks and the job title. Watch out for such actions as reviewing records, resolving malfunctioning, making reports, or organizing schedules. Separate the requirements found as must-have from those mentioned as desirable, and check the eligibility criteria if any.

For each relevant skill, write down an occasion when you used it and where the supporting work can be found. MIT’s resume guidance recommends selecting experiences that demonstrate the skills in a particular job description and explaining how the work was done. That can include class projects alongside employment and internships.

In relation to an operations role, a spreadsheet that you have checked or a timetable that you have prepared can be regarded as useful evidence. In the case of an application for a laboratory position, there is likely to be more emphasis on a particular technique and everything that makes it possible to use this technique. It is necessary to choose suitable examples with regard to the position in question; there is no point in providing long lists of unrelated activities.

Recover the details behind the activity name

Open the project brief, final report, lab notebook or internship notes before drafting. For each experience, record the setting and dates, your assigned task, the method you used and the output you can describe. Note where you needed supervision. Keep these working notes separate from the shorter entry that will appear on your resume.

If you conducted an internship where you supervised reference checks to invoices, it is essential to accurately reflect the work you undertook in that capacity. If you were merely observing the process, say so. In relation to laboratory work, be sure to mention the techniques you actually used, as well as the observations or calculations that were made during the process.

Volunteering and student activities deserve the same treatment. A college festival committee title says little about your work. Maintaining the room schedule, sending revised instructions to participants or preparing a handover note gives a reader something specific to assess. Include responsibilities that matter to the intended role, without turning an unpaid student activity into employment.

Make your contribution within a team clear

Give the team’s purpose briefly, then identify your part. If classmates built an application and you tested its input forms, the entry should explain your testing work. The finished application provides context; it does not establish that you wrote all its code.

Choose verbs that fit your responsibility. “Checked”, “documented”, “tested” and “coordinated” can be precise descriptions of useful work. “Led” requires actual leadership. Where work was shared, identify your component or describe the collaboration. Preserve relevant context about a supplied dataset, starter code or supervision, and be ready to explain what you added.

Describe an output you can support

Build an entry around an action, a method and an output. “Prepared a comparison of supplier quotations in Excel and documented the assumptions used in the recommendation” tells a reader more than “strong analytical skills”. The useful detail is the work you can explain, whether or not a numerical achievement is available.

A report containing recommendations is an output. Saying that the recommendations reduced costs requires separate evidence. Similarly, a classroom demonstration does not establish that a product served real customers. If a prototype failed a test, you can describe the testing and the fault you documented, provided you make the project’s status clear.

Use numbers when records support them. Check what was counted, the relevant period and whether the result belongs to you or the team. A count of records checked describes the scope of your work; a claim of improved accuracy needs evidence of a change. Avoid adding a percentage because the entry looks sparse. Even an unnumbered phrase such as “improved efficiency” needs support.

A fictional graduate revises a project entry

The information provided in this example is not real. Ananya has completed her graduation in commerce in Vijayawada and is applying for a junior operations assistant position that requires the use of Excel, proper verification of records, and writing concise updates. She created a spreadsheet and Levy reconciliation notes as part of a college assignment, and her teammates prepared recommendations for purchases. No business implemented the suggestions.

Before

College inventory project | Final year

Used Excel and teamwork to improve stock management.

After

Campus bookshop stock exercise

Academic project in a four-person team | January–March 2026

Standardised item codes and flagged duplicate entries in a lecturer-supplied sample Excel worksheet for team review.

Created a PivotTable summarising stock receipts and issues by category; wrote reconciliation notes for the team’s final report.

The revised entry identifies Ananya’s work, its method and its academic setting. It drops the unsupported suggestion that stock management improved. It also leaves the team’s purchasing recommendations with the classmates who developed them. There is enough detail for an interviewer to ask how she checked the spreadsheet.

Separate course completion from practical skill

List a relevant course with its accurate title, provider and completion status. Completing it does not, by itself, establish that you can use every technique in its syllabus. If a course introduced SQL, distinguish that learning from queries you subsequently wrote and checked on a dataset.

A guided exercise can be worth including, especially when it is your first attempt at a technique. Label it honestly and explain any changes you made. Do not describe a copied tutorial solution as an independent project. When a vacancy reveals a genuine skills gap, choose a small practice task with an output you can retain, and add it only after doing the work.

Use AI to clarify the facts you supply

Give an AI writing tool your factual notes before asking it to improve an entry. A useful instruction is: “Rewrite this project entry using only the facts below. Preserve my role, the academic setting and the level of supervision. Do not add tools, metrics, qualifications or outcomes. Flag missing information as questions.”

Then compare the suggestion with your notes line by line. Changing “helped check records” to “led an audit” changes the claim. Avoiding any fictitious methods, duties or accomplishments is recommended, regardless of how sophisticated the tone sounds. Identify what skills you lack from the required section of the resume. Only the first can be fixed by rewriting.

Astr provides a resume builder, resume review and AI comparison with a job description, in case you are looking for assistance in structuring or reviewing your draft. Remember to regard the feedback as ideas to double check in terms of your own documents. Automated evaluation does not qualify you to have a particular skill or take a decision regarding hiring by an employer.

Before passing any information to writing services, do not include private information and confidential details that you do not need. Usually, a brief description of your duties is sufficient; do not share client files or the contacts of members of an internship’s student government only for correcting the sentence.

Prepare to explain every line

Read the final resume beside the work it describes and practise explaining each claim aloud. What was the task? What did you personally do? Why did you choose that method, how did you check it, and where did you need help? Describe the output and any limits without memorising a more impressive version of events.

Ananya needs to be able describe fields grouping by PivotTable and explain why the case of duplicate entry had got checked before it was deleted.)? Questions arising hereafter may be followed by the placement officer, instructor or friend. In case you have difficulty expressing a technical term in your own language, refer to the previous sections or seek elaboration on it.

Maintain order when employing authorized evidences, but bear in mind that proof is not equivalent to a publicly available portfolio. Obtain approval promptly for sharing teamwork or confidential information, and provide appropriate examples or details about the restricted documents without any additional information.

Always follow the specific requirements of the employer regarding the format of the file, the fields to be filled in, or any required supporting evidence. Indian employers sometimes vary in their recruitment procedures, as well as introduce tracking systems for applicants. The use of a template or automatic score does not guarantee that your application is accepted.

A final check before you apply

Does the selected evidence address the duties and skills in this vacancy?

Are the setting, dates, course status and project status accurate?

Can a reader distinguish your contribution from the team’s work and see where supervision mattered?

Did you personally use the tools and methods you claim, at the level you describe?

Can you support each output and result, including the basis of any numerical claim?

Are all the AI adjustments you made against your initial notes completely wiped out and any unnecessary additions?

Kindly elucidate the content of each article and provide any relevant guidelines. Approved the application, checked contact details and spelling and exported file. Did you?