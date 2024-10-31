What explains the surge in terror attacks in J&K

Ina major counter-terrorism operation spanning 24 hours, the Indian Army on Tuesday successfully neutralised three heavily-armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector in a span of two days. The mission named “Operation Asan” was led by a Major General. Army, paramilitary and police forces on their toes, striving their every nerve not to allow a terrorists a free run to harm civilians in J&K union territory which has just returned to a democratic state. That local villagers provided much-needed vital assistance in detecting the terrorists’ movements is a sign of people’s determination not to let the region slip into a reign of terror once again.

Since the conclusion of the assembly elections in the valley that gasped for a breath of democracy and peace and order, there has been a spurt in terror activities not to let people in live peace and prosper. The spurt in killings in the wake of the first assembly elections held in over a decade and first since the abrogation of Article 370 to remove special status to Jammu & Kashmir. National Conference-Congress coalition came to power. A concerned Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference (NC), resolutely vowed that Pakistan will not succeed in Jammu and Kashmir: “We have to fight terrorism like we have been doing over the years. We have to face this disease and defeat it”. He admiringly emphasised India’s strength lies in its unity amid diversity, and gave a call to foster brotherhood and eliminate hatred for the nation’s peace and progress.

The terrorists were apparently lying low due to unprecedent presence of security forces across the valley to ensure peaceful conduct of polls. Immediately after, raising concerns, over a dozen civilians and Indian security troops were killed in at least four separate terrorist attacks, confirming a resurgence of terrorism. Bent on foiling attempts to bring normalcy and progress to the UT, terrorists are daringly targeting Army convoys and targeting people from other states.

Pakistan Army and ISI are clearly fearful of the irrelevance of separatism in J&K. They seem to be stepping up their evil deeds to prevent normalcy and keep pangs for separatism alive among the people. They could do little to stoke militancy in the manner they wanted in the last five years after Article 370 was rescinded. The latest rise in attacks can be attributed to the desperate minds across the border to turn the valley once again the centre of gravity of the proxy war against India.

A string of terror attacks points out that the sleeper cells of terror were re-activated and that the centre of activity shifted from a fortified valley to the relatively less troubled Jammu region. According to security analysts, the focus of insurgency operations in Jammu is a ploy to stretch out India’s armed forces. Terrorists will patiently lie in wait to take any advantage of the thinning of troops.

Recently, a disconcerting report came of significant gaps in intelligence that paved for undetected infiltration across the LoC for last one year. It is time counter-terrorism specialists veer their attention to the terrain and topography of Jammu as well. More than any, they should focus on enlisting the cooperation locals. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s task is cut out at a time when terrorism is rearing its ugly head again. His hands are tied as most of key administrative powers are vested in L-G. He will need to tread carefully to work with the L-G office. It is also incumbent upon the Centre to act magnanimously and let the new CM deliver his promises to the people.