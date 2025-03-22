India’s Roadmap to Viksit Bharat: Challenges And Contradictions

Can the Viksit Bharat vision be realised without a significant overhaul of India’s political ecosystem? Corruption continues to be a persistent challenge in Indian politics. Politicians should advocate for improved educational standards, better access to resources, and policies that create a level playing field. The real transformation to Viksit Bharat lies not in divisive narratives but in fostering a culture of meritocracy, integrity, and equal opportunity. The political discourse must shift from power struggles to nation-building if India is to truly achieve its vision by 2047. Another pertinent factor is that merit should not be compromised when it comes to employment or competitive exams

India aspires to become a $6 trillion economy by 2029 and envisions itself as a developed nation by the centenary of its independence in 2047. This transformative roadmap, known as Viksit Bharat, emphasises inclusive development, sustainable progress, and effective governance. At the heart of this vision lies the active participation of India’s youth, regarded as key drivers of change.

However, can this vision be realised without a significant overhaul of India’s political ecosystem? Corruption continues to be a persistent challenge in Indian politics. Many political leaders and bureaucrats are frequently accused of misusing their power for personal gain, and a lack of stringent accountability mechanisms allows corruption to thrive.

Political Controversies and Governance Challenges: The latest controversy revolves around allegations against a Delhi High Court judge. The Supreme Court collegium swiftly transferred him to the Allahabad High Court, sparking outrage. For the first time, the Allahabad Bar Association has challenged the decision, arguing that their court should not be treated as a dumping ground for controversial appointments.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties seem more focused on dislodging the current central government before 2029 rather than acting as constructive agents of change. Allegations of political motivations behind the recent violence in Nagpur raise concerns about the ethical integrity of political strategies. Even before the true cause of the violence was determined, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi made a sweeping statement, claiming that India’s education system is flawed and unfair to lower castes.

The big question is: can merit be compromised? One simple yet bold question.

Why do our leaders go abroad for medical treatment? Why don’t they consult doctors from the BC, SC, or ST communities? Why do they choose the best hospitals in India, where the charges are exorbitant and beyond the imagination of the common man, and stay in hospital suites that are more luxurious than seven-star hotels? Why don’t they prefer a small hospital in a tier-two or tier-three city?

One would have appreciated it if the Leader of the Opposition, who perhaps believes that a white beard is a symbol of intellectualism, had advocated for equality in access to quality education. Yes, there should be reservations at the entry level in all educational institutions, ensuring equal access to the best facilities for students in both rural and urban schools. However, when it comes to employment or competitive exams, merit cannot be compromised.

It is also incorrect to assume that students from Dalit or tribal communities lack intelligence. Likewise, it is wrong to presume that all students in rural schools belong to Dalit or other backward communities. Educational institutions in rural areas serve students from all backgrounds, and they all equally suffer due to inadequate infrastructure. The focus should be on improving rural schools and bringing them on a par with urban institutions. Let there be free education for all economically and socially disadvantaged communities.

The Caste Debate: Political Rhetoric or Genuine Concern? Rahul Gandhi’s assertion has ignited a fresh debate. He went a step further, branding all those who oppose caste census as “anti-nationals.” He argues that the caste census is necessary to expose India’s systemic inequality. However, his attempt to make caste a central political issue has not gained the traction he may have anticipated. Congress previously tested this strategy in the Delhi Assembly elections, but it did not yield the desired results. Since then, the party has struggled to define a clear direction on the issue, leading to sporadic and reactionary statements.

One of Rahul Gandhi’s controversial claims was that no Dalit girl ever became Miss India, implying systemic caste-based discrimination in beauty pageants. However, beauty contests or for that matter any competition is based on merit, talent, and presentation, not caste. Many Miss World winners have come from humble backgrounds, overcoming economic hardships to achieve success. Examples include:

• Rolene Strauss (Miss World 2014, South Africa) – Grew up in a small town with limited opportunities.

• Ivian Sarcos (Miss World 2011, Venezuela) – Orphaned at a young age, she overcame poverty to become a model and later Miss World.

• Megan Young (Miss World 2013, Philippines) – Her family faced financial struggles, but she worked her way up in the entertainment industry before winning the title.

• Priyanka Chopra (Miss World 2000, India) – Came from a middle-class family with no connections in the glamour industry yet built her career through hard work.

• Manushi Chhillar (Miss World 2017, India) – A medical student from a modest background who won through dedication and merit.

If Congress genuinely supports caste-based opportunities, why does its own leadership remain a family-run institution? While the party occasionally appoints leaders from backward classes to key positions, these decisions appear to be driven by political compulsion rather than genuine commitment to social justice. The same pattern is evident in other political parties, such as the TRS (now BRS), where K Chandrashekar Rao promised a Dalit Chief Minister during the Telangana movement, but later went back on his word, reinforcing dynastic politics.

The Real Path to Viksit Bharat: Rather than indulging in divisive rhetoric, politicians should focus on ensuring quality education and equal access to opportunities for all, irrespective of caste or economic background. Some points to ponder include:

• There should be reservations at the entry level in education, ensuring equal access to quality institutions for rural and marginalized students.

• However, when it comes to employment and professional excellence, merit should not be compromised.

• It is incorrect to assume that students from Dalit or tribal communities lack intelligence or competence. The real challenge is lack of infrastructure and resources in rural schools, which affects students from all communities. The focus should be on bridging this gap rather than promoting caste-based politics.

If politicians genuinely want to empower the youth, they should advocate for improved educational standards, better access to resources, and policies that create a level playing field. The real transformation to Viksit Bharat lies not in divisive narratives but in fostering a culture of meritocracy, integrity, and equal opportunity. The political discourse must shift from power struggles to nation-building if India is to truly achieve its vision by 2047.