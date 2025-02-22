Political Firestorm: Row Erupts Over Trump’s Claims

Former US President Donald Trump’s remarks on a purported $21 million US allocation to India for boosting voter turnout have ignited a major political controversy. Some media organisations, including The New York Times and Indian outlets, have refuted Trump’s claims. The BJP alleges that Trump’s statement confirms foreign interference in Indian politics, particularly linking the Congress party to George Soros’ organizations, which, they claim, aim to destabilise India and the Modi government. But for pointing out that Smriti Irani worked as USAID Good Will Ambassador, the Congress has failed to blunt the BJP claims. Notwithstanding the political uproar, the Indian government has refrained from making an official statement on Trump’s remarks. Allowing controversy to persist without resolution risks undermining public trust in institutions. It seems this political battle will continue to simmer until the Bihar and Bengal elections are over. While the Congress failed to turn the tide against the BJP, its allies did not rally behind it, thus showing the opposition as an incohesive unit

Former US President Donald Trump’s remarks at the FII Priority Summit in Miami regarding a $21 million US allocation to India for boosting voter turnout have ignited a major political controversy. The BJP alleges that this statement confirms foreign interference in Indian politics, particularly linking the Congress party to George Soros’ organizations, which, they claim, aim to destabilise India and the Modi government.

Trump’s comments fueled speculation about the US interference, which is further exacerbated by his statement that India is among the highest taxing nations and questioned why the US should be concerned about India’s voter turnout. He described the funding as a “kickback scheme,” adding, “We have enough problems of our own.”

Media Fact-Checks & Funding Disclosures

Some media organisations, including The New York Times and Indian outlets, have refuted Trump’s claims. Fact-checks indicate that between 2008 and 2024, USAID disbursed $23.6 million for election-related purposes in Bangladesh, while India received less than $5,00,000 between 2013 and 2018.

Data from India Today’s Data Intelligence Unit, sourced from the US Foreign Assistance website, reveals that from 2001 to 2024, USAID granted India a total of $2.9 billion – an average of $119 million annually. Of this, 44.4% ($1.3 billion) was allocated during the BJP-led NDA government (2014–2024), while 41.3% ($1.2 billion) was received during the Congress-led UPA tenure (2004–2013). Notably, nearly a quarter of these funds arrived in the last four years, with USAID disbursing $650 million to India between FY2021 and FY2024, peaking at $228.2 million in FY2022 under Joe Biden’s presidency.

Breakdown of US Aid

The bulk of the $2.9 billion – about 56% or $1.6 billion – went to the “Health and Population” sector. The “Governance” sector received just 4.2% ($121 million), ranking fourth in funding priority. Within this, $26.6 million was allocated to “Government and Civil Society,” while $94.7 million supported “Other Social Infrastructure and Services.”

Under “Elections,” USAID directed funds through the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS), which works globally to support democratic institutions. In 2013, USAID obligated $5,00,000 for India under this category, ultimately disbursing $484,158 between 2013 and 2018. No further election-related funds were allocated after 2018. The US Foreign Assistance website states that this funding aimed at promoting democratic processes, competitive multiparty systems, and regulatory frameworks for political parties.

Political Fall-Out In India

Despite this, the controversy has escalated into a fierce political battle. The BJP has doubled down on its claims, accusing the Congress of colluding with foreign entities to undermine India’s democracy. The party insists that links exist between organisations associated with Sonia Gandhi and George Soros’ foundation. Rahul Gandhi is also accused of aligning with anti-India narratives abroad and backing forces attempting to destabilise the nation.

The Congress, in turn, has countered these allegations by highlighting BJP leader Smriti Irani’s past connection with USAID. The party cited a screenshot from the Ministry of Minority Affairs website stating that Irani had previously served as the USAID Goodwill Ambassador to India.

Denial from Former Election Chief

Amid the ongoing dispute, former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S Y Quraishi dismissed claims of US funding for India’s voter turnout efforts. In a series of posts on X, he refuted media reports suggesting a 2012 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and a US agency for financial support.

Quraishi clarified that while the ECI had an MoU with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) in 2012, it was solely for training and knowledge exchange. He emphasised that the agreement explicitly stated that there would be no financial or legal obligations on either side. “Any mention of funds in connection with this MoU is completely false and malicious,” he stated.

Government Stand

Despite the political uproar, the Indian government has refrained from making an official statement on Trump’s remarks. Authorities have indicated that they are reviewing documents before taking a definitive stand. The delay in response has only intensified the BJP-Congress battle, with Congress questioning why the government, if in possession of incriminating evidence, has not released a white paper or ordered a thorough probe.

Broader Impact

For over a decade, allegations of foreign interference in India’s elections have surfaced periodically, but no concrete evidence has been presented. If substantiated, the issue could raise serious concerns about external influence on India’s democratic process. However, allowing controversy to persist without resolution risks undermining public trust in institutions. It is imperative that the truth is uncovered through a transparent investigation, ensuring that democracy and constitutional integrity remain uncompromised.

It seems this political battle will continue to simmer until the Bihar and Bengal elections are over. The BJP, riding high on its resounding victory in the Delhi elections, is determined not to miss any opportunity to secure Bihar. This was made clear during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with NDA partners in Delhi on Thursday, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta.

Unfortunately, the Congress party and its advisors appear trapped in a myopic outlook, failed to turn the situation to their advantage. Instead of taking a swift action to unite all members of the INDIA bloc, they risk being perceived as mere ‘parasites’ reliant on allies. While significant differences exist within the INDIA bloc,

its members are also failing to either consolidate around Congress or forge a new, cohesive opposition. If they do not resolve their internal conflicts and present a convincing narrative of unity, stopping the BJP in Bihar may prove difficult – though the outcome of the West Bengal elections remains uncertain.