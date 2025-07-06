Live
- TTD EO directs timely completion of ongoing construction works
- ‘Bigg Boss 19’ makes history with AI robot contestant Habubu
- Morning coffee could be the secret to slowing ageing, new study reveals
- 3-day Int’l conference concludes at IIT Tirupati
- Storm brews among Bhadrachalam Congress factions
- Bookshelf
- SVU reviews academic consultants’ performance
- Woman dies as RTC bus hits bike
- SCCL achieves 100 pc coal transportation in first quarter
- Protestors attack Tahsildar’s car
End pollution caused by plastic
Highlights
Useof plastic material has occupied all necessities of human life in this Rushie Rushie life.
Useof plastic material has occupied all necessities of human life in this Rushie Rushie life. It seems that it is easing life, but the reality is that it is shortening our life. Plastic is affecting the natural environment, including trees and aquatic animals due to improper management aspects like making appropriate use of dustbin and recycling.
It is necessary to maintain an eco-environment free from all sorts of pollution. People must be aware of the disadvantages of plastic use as it ruins the natural environment. One must gather used plastic in open areas and put them in a dustbin as the first major remedial measure.
Nadeem Aasim,Mumbai
Next Story