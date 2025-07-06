End pollution caused by plastic

Useof plastic material has occupied all necessities of human life in this Rushie Rushie life. It seems that it is easing life, but the reality is that it is shortening our life. Plastic is affecting the natural environment, including trees and aquatic animals due to improper management aspects like making appropriate use of dustbin and recycling.

It is necessary to maintain an eco-environment free from all sorts of pollution. People must be aware of the disadvantages of plastic use as it ruins the natural environment. One must gather used plastic in open areas and put them in a dustbin as the first major remedial measure.

Nadeem Aasim,Mumbai