  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Opinion > Editorial

End pollution caused by plastic

End pollution caused by plastic
x
Highlights

Useof plastic material has occupied all necessities of human life in this Rushie Rushie life.

Useof plastic material has occupied all necessities of human life in this Rushie Rushie life. It seems that it is easing life, but the reality is that it is shortening our life. Plastic is affecting the natural environment, including trees and aquatic animals due to improper management aspects like making appropriate use of dustbin and recycling.

It is necessary to maintain an eco-environment free from all sorts of pollution. People must be aware of the disadvantages of plastic use as it ruins the natural environment. One must gather used plastic in open areas and put them in a dustbin as the first major remedial measure.

Nadeem Aasim,Mumbai

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick