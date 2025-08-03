Minorities under fire again

Inrecent years, India has witnessed a surge in the persecution of religious minorities, particularly Christians, by right-wing Hindu activists. Instances of violence, harassment, and discrimination have been reported across the nation, threatening the freedom of religion as enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The situation has escalated to alarming levels with reports of Christians, including missionaries and nuns, facing unjust accusations and legal charges.

A disturbing incident took place at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 26. Two Catholic nuns from the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate were arrested. They were wrongfully accused of trafficking under Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and charged under Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act, 1968, for allegedly forcing religious conversions. Such accusations not only tarnish their reputation but also serve to intimidate and silence religious workers, who are dedicated to humanitarian efforts and community support.

The government of India must uphold its commitment to religious freedom and ensure that individuals are not unjustly targeted or harassed for their religious beliefs. Concrete steps should be taken to investigate such incidents and bring those responsible for instigating violence and spreading hate to justice. Reform of existing laws, like the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act, which can be misused to falsely accuse religious minorities, must also be considered.

Ever since the NDA government has taken over the country, Christians are being targeted, and nuns are being raped.

Just because we Christians are peace-loving people and do not retaliate, it does not mean that the government can take an upper hand. Churches are being burnt, and the police do not take any action against those involved in these dastardly acts.

Unlike Babur, who exhorted his son Humayun that as India is home of many religions, he had to be respectful and impartial towards all of them and ought not to burn, destroy or disturb any shrine of any religious order, what is happening today? All religious structures and shrines are being destroyed, demolished or desecrated in independent India.

Our present-day politicians do not care for the people, and they have no respect for the common man, especially the minority communities. In the name of religion, they destroy religious structures and kill people belonging to the Christian religion.

I quote Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan: “My religion is truth, love and service to God and humanity. Every religion that has come into the world has brought the message of love and brotherhood. Those who are indifferent to the welfare of their fellowmen, whose hearts are empty of love, they do not know the meaning of religion." Indeed!(This was written a day prior to the release of the two nuns-Ed)

Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai