Parliament must condemn Trump blabber

US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on India, calling its economy "dead" and imposing a 25 pr cent tariff on its imports, effective from August 1. Trump expressed displeasure with India's purchase of oil and defence equipment from Russia, stating that India has "always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia" and is Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China. He said that maybe India will buy oil from Pakistan someday, which further strained the already tense relationship between the two neighbours. The Indian Parliament should condemn Trump's statement in one voice, as his remarks have sparked concern and added fuel to the escalating tensions between the US and India.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Modi’s foreign policy dealt Trump blow

US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods has dealt a severe blow to the Indian economy. Citing India's trade ties with Russia and high tariffs as reasons, this decision is set to disrupt Indian exports, particularly in critical sectors like pharmaceuticals and textiles. The move has sparked widespread criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, which has failed to avert the crisis. Despite Modi's much-touted close relationship with Trump, the lack of progress in securing a favourable trade agreement highlights a perceived leadership shortfall. Urgent measures are needed to safeguard India's economic interests.

Srinivaas Goud Muddam, Hyderabad