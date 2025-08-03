Live
- Police rescue a 4-yr-old boy within hours from kidnappers
- Rescued tigress dies of septicemic shock in SV Zoo Park
- Awareness Run for Organ Donation Held in Hyderabad
- Infirmary room inaugurated at Sri Krishna Prasad Memorial HS
- Heavy inflow continues at NSP
- Royaloak Furniture opens 19th store at Ongole
- Protest rally on Aug 7 against attacks on Palestine
- CMRF cheque handed over to villager
- AESL launches scholarships worth Rs 250 cr
- District-level RGPRS meeting held
Parliament must condemn Trump blabber
US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on India, calling its economy "dead" and imposing a 25 pr cent tariff on its imports, effective from August 1.
US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on India, calling its economy "dead" and imposing a 25 pr cent tariff on its imports, effective from August 1. Trump expressed displeasure with India's purchase of oil and defence equipment from Russia, stating that India has "always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia" and is Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China. He said that maybe India will buy oil from Pakistan someday, which further strained the already tense relationship between the two neighbours. The Indian Parliament should condemn Trump's statement in one voice, as his remarks have sparked concern and added fuel to the escalating tensions between the US and India.
Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad
Modi’s foreign policy dealt Trump blow
US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods has dealt a severe blow to the Indian economy. Citing India's trade ties with Russia and high tariffs as reasons, this decision is set to disrupt Indian exports, particularly in critical sectors like pharmaceuticals and textiles. The move has sparked widespread criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, which has failed to avert the crisis. Despite Modi's much-touted close relationship with Trump, the lack of progress in securing a favourable trade agreement highlights a perceived leadership shortfall. Urgent measures are needed to safeguard India's economic interests.
Srinivaas Goud Muddam, Hyderabad