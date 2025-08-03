Peaceful settlement of water disputes

This is in reference to the article 'TG and AP must resolve water disputes amicably'. It is a known fact that a few weeks ago the Chief Ministers of TG and AP cheerfully announced that the pending water dispute will be discussed and resolved amicably. It is the need of the hour. Their deviation from the issue for various official reasons will provide an opportunity to the opposition to criticize and slam the government, while the people remain uncertain. Moreover, people from AP travel to TG and from TG to AP by all possible modes of travel to promote tourism and friendships. Both the Chief Ministers have from day one been focusing on the development of their respective states. They are requested to use their wisdom and related professionals in sharing the water to develop agriculture, hydel power and tourism, among others.

G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad-11

Resolving water disputes amicably

Theeditorial rightly advocates for resolving water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh amicably.

The recent decision to appoint an experts committee to study the Banakacherla project is a step in the right direction.

It's essential to prioritise constructive dialogue and data-driven decision-making to find a mutually beneficial solution.

Politicizing the issue and provoking sentiments will only hinder progress. I urge both states to work together, focusing on completion of all pending projects and ensuring efficient water utilisation.

K Sridevi Tejaswani, Hyderabad