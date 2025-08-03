Live
- Police rescue a 4-yr-old boy within hours from kidnappers
- Rescued tigress dies of septicemic shock in SV Zoo Park
- Awareness Run for Organ Donation Held in Hyderabad
- Infirmary room inaugurated at Sri Krishna Prasad Memorial HS
- Heavy inflow continues at NSP
- Royaloak Furniture opens 19th store at Ongole
- Protest rally on Aug 7 against attacks on Palestine
- CMRF cheque handed over to villager
- AESL launches scholarships worth Rs 250 cr
- District-level RGPRS meeting held
Peaceful settlement of water disputes
This is in reference to the article 'TG and AP must resolve water disputes amicably'. It is a known fact that a few weeks ago the Chief Ministers of TG and AP cheerfully announced that the pending water dispute will be discussed and resolved amicably. It is the need of the hour. Their deviation from the issue for various official reasons will provide an opportunity to the opposition to criticize and slam the government, while the people remain uncertain. Moreover, people from AP travel to TG and from TG to AP by all possible modes of travel to promote tourism and friendships. Both the Chief Ministers have from day one been focusing on the development of their respective states. They are requested to use their wisdom and related professionals in sharing the water to develop agriculture, hydel power and tourism, among others.
G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad-11
Resolving water disputes amicably
Theeditorial rightly advocates for resolving water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh amicably.
The recent decision to appoint an experts committee to study the Banakacherla project is a step in the right direction.
It's essential to prioritise constructive dialogue and data-driven decision-making to find a mutually beneficial solution.
Politicizing the issue and provoking sentiments will only hinder progress. I urge both states to work together, focusing on completion of all pending projects and ensuring efficient water utilisation.
K Sridevi Tejaswani, Hyderabad