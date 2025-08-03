A mere house can never be a home,

For it's only a structure

Of bricks and cement,

It's just a building, small or big;

Home is where people

Live together bonded by kinship,

Home is where love and affection overflows,

Home is where individual selves

Get dissolved into a united self

For collective happiness,

Home is where all members

Share joys and sorrows,

Home is where hypocrisy,

Deception and pseudo-emotions find no place,

Home is where purity of souls exists,

Home is where all hearts throb

With the same, single, melodious rhythm,

Home is where the whole place

Ringing with the laughter of all the members,

Home is where all the nooks

Resonating with the plays

And joyful giggles of children,

Home is where the old treated

Well with care and love live in peace

And their wisdom and their

Life's vast experience guide the young,

Home is where the paradise of family built,

Home is where the blessings of Gods

Radiate lives of the members,

That is the true home man needs,

It's time to make home out of house to have

A happy, peaceful, meaningful and worthy life.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki,

Poet and short story writer, Kakinada