Live
- Police rescue a 4-yr-old boy within hours from kidnappers
- Rescued tigress dies of septicemic shock in SV Zoo Park
- Awareness Run for Organ Donation Held in Hyderabad
- Infirmary room inaugurated at Sri Krishna Prasad Memorial HS
- Heavy inflow continues at NSP
- Royaloak Furniture opens 19th store at Ongole
- Protest rally on Aug 7 against attacks on Palestine
- CMRF cheque handed over to villager
- AESL launches scholarships worth Rs 250 cr
- District-level RGPRS meeting held
The Home
A mere house can never be a home
A mere house can never be a home,
For it's only a structure
Of bricks and cement,
It's just a building, small or big;
Home is where people
Live together bonded by kinship,
Home is where love and affection overflows,
Home is where individual selves
Get dissolved into a united self
For collective happiness,
Home is where all members
Share joys and sorrows,
Home is where hypocrisy,
Deception and pseudo-emotions find no place,
Home is where purity of souls exists,
Home is where all hearts throb
With the same, single, melodious rhythm,
Home is where the whole place
Ringing with the laughter of all the members,
Home is where all the nooks
Resonating with the plays
And joyful giggles of children,
Home is where the old treated
Well with care and love live in peace
And their wisdom and their
Life's vast experience guide the young,
Home is where the paradise of family built,
Home is where the blessings of Gods
Radiate lives of the members,
That is the true home man needs,
It's time to make home out of house to have
A happy, peaceful, meaningful and worthy life.
Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki,
Poet and short story writer, Kakinada