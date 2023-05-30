9 years of Namo for a Nava Bharat

After nine years governance of the BJP-led NDA under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi, we can note the significant progressive changes in the country. This is the most auspicious time for the Bharat that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament Secretariat called Central Vista Project – ‘Kartavya Path’ (Previously, Rajpath) for the dedication of 140 crores citizens of our Nation.



This historical construction aims at rendering of services by all the 39 Union ministries with around 54,000 personnel at one place, which saves time and money. There are a few critics while speaking about the cost of the project Rs 13,500 crore is the burden on the exchequer, they shall understand the savings of rents that have been paying about to Rs 1,000 crore per annum for various offices of the different ministries scattered across the Delhi in the rental premises are going to discharge their duties from the Central Vista Project.

In addition to this, the structural design of our temple of democracy resembles the heritage, culture and tradition of the Bharat as the theme designed for Upper House (Rajya Sabha) like Lotus (National Flower) Lower House (Lok Sabha ) like a Peacock (National Bird ) and Central Longue like a Banyan Tree ( National Tree ), our Constitution has been displayed on the wall, Three Lions has been displayed on the top of the House and text from manuscripts engraved on the walls of the rooms. The new Parliament that is a temple of democracy will be looked upon by the future generation of our country as the place where the policies get nod for the continuation of inclusive growth and development with the spirit of “Antyodaya”.

The nine-year governance by Narendra Modi government has witnessed a continuous flow in reforms, performance, achievements, transformation, relentless efforts to meet future goals and challenges in the economic, social and political spectrums and international relations with national interest at their core.

Social responsibility has been adhered to by the Narendra Modi-led Union government for these 9 years with “Gharib Kalyan” as the utmost priority in the welfare of the 80 crore BPL families to uplift them as self-reliant. Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the Union government released the food subsidy for the benefit of 80 crore BPL individuals. A total food subsidy for Rs 12.55 lakh crore has been released since 2019 - 20 to till March 31, 2023 and released for Rs 5.55 lakh crore between 2014 and 2019. Hence, for these 9 years the total food subsidy had been released for Rs 18.1 lakh crore by the Namo governance, whereas it was Rs 5,15,963 crore between 2004 and 2014 for 10 years of the UPA governance. Housing for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban as a flagship Mission of the Union Government had sanctioned 1.23 crore houses till now with total investment of Rs 8.31 lakh crore, in which sanctioned fund by the Union Government was for Rs 2.03 lakh crores, out of which Rs 1.14 lakh crore has been disbursed so far and 1.07 crore houses have been grounded and construction of the houses have been completed to the extent of 74.25 lakhs so far, that means more than 65% grounded has been completed.

Ayushman Bharath Pradhana Mantri Jana Arogya Yojana (PM - JAY ) on 23rd September, 2018 with a motive to facilitate 10.74 crore families consists of 50 crore individuals health cover for Rs 5 lakh per family to improve the quality health services for the BPL families with the sharing of Central Government 60%, State 40%. As on 4th January 2023, nearly 22 crore individuals had been received Ayushman cards and 4.30 Crore hospital admissions for worth around Rs 50,409 crores from more than 26,055 Network of Empanelled Health Care Providers have been complied. Sanitation had been covered under Swacha Bharath Mission (Grameen), up to 1,34,396 villages had declared as 100% ODF as on 2nd December,2022. Further, 9.59 crores LPG connections under the PM Ujjwala Yojana till 31st January, 2023 and for ease of cooking for women in BPL families, 2.86 crores households electrified under Saubhagya - Pradhana Mantri Sahaj Bijili Har Ghar Yojana with free metered connections for poor in villages since Oct, 2017 with a aim for 100% electrification of village households, 36.87 crores LED bulbs distributed under the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All ( Ujala ) so far. Most particularly BPL families pertaining to 47.51 crore beneficiaries has been transferred for Rs. 29.41 lakh crores under the Direct Benefit Transfer since Financial Year 2014-15 to till 31 March 2023. Apart from this, a number of loans under the Prdhana Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) provided for 37.76 crores till 2nd December 2022 for non-corporate micro enterprises up to 10 lakh since 8th April,2015.

Gharibh Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended to the BPL families for the last 3 years for the benefit of the 80 crore people – each individual get 5 kg rice per month and same has been extended for the current financial year 2023-24 also to sustain the lives of the people. In addition to this, 42 crore poor and needed people had been benefited with the financial assistance of Rs 68,820 crore including the Direct Cash Benefit Transfer of Rs 500 per month for 3 months for 20.65 crore Jandhan accounts of women.

Even though Narendra Modi-led government had been criticised by the opposition about the reforms pertaining to the Demonetisation, GST and now the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes, facts were distinct as average GDP between 2009-10 and 2013- 14 was around 6.70%, whereas it was 7.38% between 2014-15 and 2018-19. We knew the facts around the impact of GDP Growth Pre and Post Covid19 and recovery thereafter. Atmanirbhar Bharat Package had played a crucial role post Covid 19 lockdowns.

Despite the prevailing global slowdown and unforeseen uncertainties, such as Russia-Ukraine war supply chain disruption, raise in crude oil prices, inflation etc., Bharat has shown better growth rate than all other countries in the world due the firm and stable policies of the government with the coordination of the RBI for the timely decisions.

Bharat aims for “Vishwa Guru” during the “Amrit Kaal” for next 25 years. After amendment of CAA, abrogation of Article 35A to scrap Article 370 and Triple Talaq enactments had changed the lives of the many people and removed social and geographical disparities among the public. The government is according top priority to bolstering internal security systems with modern technology. Consequently, violence in J&K and left-oriented Naxal activities have come down drastically for last 9 years. The Centre’s policy of zero tolerance in safeguarding sovereignty of our country is commendable.

Apart from this, Bharat got an opportunity for G20 presidency ship to conduct more than 200 meetings in the year 2023 to connect the culture, tradition and heritage of us to the world and promoted millets food in breakfast, lunch and dinner for the dignitaries attending across the world for the benefit of our small and marginal farmers. In view of the aforementioned facts, Bharat has been emerging as a global leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(The writer is BJP Political Feedback Pramukh, Andhra Pradesh)