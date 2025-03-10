A holistic approach to Swachh Ganga

Namami Gange Programme’, is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014 with budget outlay of Rs.20,000 Crore to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga. The Government of India (GoI) launched the Namami Gange Programme (NGP) in 2014-15 for the rejuvenation of river Ganga and its tributaries with a budgetary outlay of ₹ 20,000 crore, for five years, up to March 2021 and has been further extended to March 2026 with a budgetary outlay of ₹ 22,500 crore.

The National Ganga Plan (CS) has been allocated a financial outlay of ₹3,400 crore[1] for the year 2025-26. This investment aims to enhance sewage treatment capacity, improve water quality, and regulate industrial waste discharge to rejuvenate the Ganga River and achieve prescribed bathing standards by 2025.

The Ganga River basin is the largest in India, encompassing 27% of the country’s land mass and supporting about 47% of its population. Spanning over 11 states, the basin covers nearly 27% of India’s total geographical area. The majority of the basin, around 65.57%, is used for agriculture, while water bodies cover 3.47% of the area. Despite receiving 35.5% of the total water input in terms of precipitation, the Ganga River Basin is the second most water-stressed basin in India, following the Sabarmati Basin, with only 39% of the average per capita annual rainwater input among major Indian river basins.

Progress Overview

A comprehensive total of 492 projects, valued at 40121.48 crore, have been launched. Among these, 307 projects have reached completion and are now operational. An impressive 206 projects addressing Sewage Infrastructure have been set in motion. A substantial fund of 33003.63Crore has been sanctioned for these sewage infrastructure projects. Of these, 127 sewerage projects have been successfully completed, playing a pivotal role in mitigating pollution. Additionally, 56 projects dedicated to Biodiversity & Afforestation have been undertaken. These projects have received a funding commitment of over ₹ 905.62 Crore. Notably, 39 projects focused on biodiversity and afforestation have been successfully concluded, augmenting the ecological equilibrium of the Ganga basin.

Recent Initiatives

In a major step towards tackling pollution, the 60th Executive Committee Meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) approved the interception and diversion of the Durga Drain and the construction of a 60 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, at a cost of ₹274.31 crore. This project, based on the hybrid annuity model, includes a 75 MLD capacity main pumping station and other essential structures, ensuring long-term wastewater management and pollution control.

Additionally, a significant project was approved to prevent the flow of untreated sewage into Varuna, a major tributary of the Ganga, in Bhadohi. With an investment of ₹127.26 crore, this initiative will establish three STPs with capacities of 17 MLD, 5 MLD, and 3 MLD, along with an extensive sewer network to tap four major drains and prevent pollution. This project follows the Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) model, ensuring sustainable operation and maintenance over the next 15 years.

A National Framework for Safe Reuse of Treated Water has been developed by NMCG to guide States in formulating their reuse policies and to establish economic models for the reuse of treated wastewater. NMCG has also issued a guidance handbook for urban policymakers and city officials on safely reusing treated water, which aims to conserve freshwater resources and promote sustainable water management practices.

Seven Biodiversity Parks in seven districts (Mirzapur, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Budaun, Ayodhya, Bijnore and Pratapgarh) of Uttar Pradesh and 5 priority wetlands in Uttar Pradesh (3), Bihar (1) and Jharkhand (1) have been sanctioned. A total of 203 sewerage infrastructure projects costing ₹ 32,613 crore have been taken up for remediation of polluted river areas with treatment capacity of 6,255 Million Litres per Day (MLD). 127 STP projects with a capacity of 3,446 MLD have been completed and made operational.

For industrial pollution abatement, 3 nos. of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) have been sanctioned, i.e., Jajmau CETP (20 MLD), Banther CETP (4.5 MLD), and Mathura CETP (6.25 MLD). Two projects, Mathura CETP (6.25 MLD) and Jajmau CETP (20 MLD) have been completed.

Conclusion

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) strives to deploy the best available knowledge and resources globally for Ganga rejuvenation. With significant progress achieved in various interventions, the programme continues to strive towards its goal of ensuring a clean and thriving Ganga for future generations.