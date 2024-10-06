Paris has several landmarks each of which contributes to the city’s historical and cultural tapestry, artistic richness, significant aspects such as French military history, legislative process, architectural beauty, and diverse heritage. There are, for instance, the Arc de Triomphe, Louver Museum, Luxemburg Gardens, Arc de Triomphe Replica with Balloon and Olympic Flame, Notre-Dame Church, City Hall, Senate Building etc.

We were thrilled to visit the symbol of national pride, the ‘Arc de Triomphe,’ one of the most famous and iconic monuments in Paris, standing proudly at the center of ‘Place Charles de Gaulle’ near the ‘Champs-Elysees Avenue’ was commissioned by Napoleon to honor the French Army's victories. This one of the most famous avenues in the world is known for its grand theaters, luxury shops, cafes, central stage for national celebrations and major parades including the annual ‘Bastille Day Military Parade.’ The 50 meters tall structure offers panoramic views of Paris from its rooftop terrace. At its base lies the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ with an ‘Eternal Flame’ that is rekindled every evening, serving as an emotional tribute to those who perished in World War I.

The instant we reached the world's largest and most visited art ‘Louvre Museum’ housed in a former ‘Medieval Fortress turned Royal Palace’ located along the Seine River, was scintillating. It houses over 38,000 works of art including the ‘Mona Lisa’ and the ‘Venus de Milo.’ The sprawling complex combines classical French Renaissance Architecture with Modern Design. The museum's iconic glass ‘Pyramid Entrance’ is a striking contrast to the historic architecture, symbolizing the fusion of tradition and modernity.

The exterior of the ‘Louvre Museum’ an older and more enclosed courtyard, is adorned with a rich array of statues and sculptures of famous French kings, philosophers, and artists, highlighting the cultural and intellectual heritage of France, that reflect its grand history as a former royal palace and its current status as one of the world's most prestigious art museums. These statues placed on pedestals, niches, and along the balustrades, creating a sense of grandeur and continuity along the lengthy facade. Recently Paris unveiled a temporary art installation featuring a ‘Replica of the Arc de Triomphe’ combined with a ‘Large Balloon’ and the ‘Olympic Flame’ as part of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Another museum situated near the Eiffel Tower is the ‘Musee du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac’ which is a striking example of contemporary architecture, and of just two decades old. The building itself appears to float above the ground, supported by stilts, and is surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens that create a serene oasis in the heart of Paris. The museum is dedicated to non-European art and cultures, housing an extensive collection of artifacts from Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The museum's collection includes over 300,000 artifacts, ranging from masks, textiles, and sculptures to musical instruments and ritual objects.

The ‘Musee d'Orsay’ is one of the most beloved museums in Paris. The museum offers stunning views of the Seine River and the Louvre from its upper floors. This building in fact, once was a Railway Station, known as the ‘Gare d'Orsay’ and was constructed a ‘World's Fair’ held in Paris. Design of the station was considered as a marvel of modern engineering for its time, with advanced technology to accommodate the electric trains of the era. The grand central hall, where trains once arrived and departed, became the heart of the museum Now.

The ‘Asian Art Museum’ is one of the largest museums dedicated to Asian art outside of Asia. It houses a vast collection of artifacts from various Asian cultures, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indian, and Southeast Asian art. The ‘Museum of Architecture and Anthropology’ was originally focused on anthropology and human evolution, but later focused on human cultures and societies. The Military Museum is one of the largest military museums in the world, housed in the historic Hôtel des Invalides. It showcases French military history from the Middle Ages to the present, including armor, weapons, and uniforms. The museum is also notable for the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Yet another interesting place to see in Paris is the ‘Notre-Dame Cathedral’ one of the most famous Gothic churches in the world. It is renowned for its stunning architecture, including its rose windows, flying ramparts, and ornaments. The cathedral suffered a major fire five years ago. Pantheon originally built as a church now serves as a mausoleum for notable French figures including Voltaire, Rousseau, and Victor Hugo. Its neoclassical architecture and dome are iconic features of Paris. Saint-Sulpice is one of the largest churches in Paris and features notable works such as Delacroix’s murals and a grand organ.

The ’Luxembourg University’ in Paris offers specialized programmes in European and international law, business, and digital transformation. It provides students with access to a vibrant academic environment and opportunities to engage with European institutions. The campus fosters a multicultural atmosphere and serves as a hub for research and collaboration between academics, professionals, and policymakers across Europe. Originally established as a Catholic Church-Affiliated University, gradually over several centuries, it transformed from religious to a secular institution. French Revolution marked a significant shift towards secularism. Reforms under Napoleon Bonaparte, the University began to emphasize secular education, focusing on academic and scientific disciplines rather than religious doctrine.

The Senate Building ‘Luxembourg Palace’ houses the French Senate, the upper house of Parliament. The Senate plays a crucial role in French legislation, reviewing and amending proposed laws. The ‘National Assembly building’ is located on the left bank of the Seine; its grand facade and interior chambers are significant landmarks in French politics, known for its neoclassical architecture. It is the lower house of the French Parliament. The ‘City Hall’ is the Municipal Headquarters and a striking example of French Renaissance architecture. It serves as the administrative center of the city, housing the Mayor’s Office and various Municipal Departments.

The Luxembourg Gardens surround the Luxembourg Palace, which houses the French Senate. The gardens are known for their formal French-style layout, including trimmed lawns, tree-lined promenades, fountains, and statues. The gardens also include a variety of themed sections, such as a rose garden and an orchard. They serve as a popular public park and are a central cultural and recreational space in Paris. The Elizabeth II Flower Market is a charming spot offering a wide range of flowers, plants, and sometimes birds. It is named after Queen Elizabeth II in honor of her visit to Paris in 1969.

The ‘Latin Quarter’ Located on the Left Bank of the Seine, is one of Paris’s oldest neighborhoods, known for its rich academic and intellectual history. The area is known for its lively atmosphere, narrow medieval streets, and a mix of historical sites and modern amenities. Key landmarks include the Panthéon, where many notable French figures are buried, and a beautiful botanical garden. It is also famous for its cafes, bookstores, and vibrant student life. Paris is home to several notable cemeteries. Walking through these cemeteries can be a journey through Paris's rich cultural and intellectual history.

Paris has truly captivated my heart with its timeless charm and elegance. The iconic Eiffel Tower standing majestically over the city, offers breathtaking views that capture the essence of Parisian romance. Strolling along the Seine River and witnessing the love locks on its bridges, I felt the city’s unique blend of personal stories and grand history. The grandeur of the Arc de Triomphe and the serene beauty of the Luxembourg Gardens further reflect Paris's rich cultural tapestry.

(Dispatch from Amsterdam)