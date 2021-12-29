A 'QUICK' fix for a secure 2022

For all intents and purposes, if 2020 ranks as amongst the worst years, 2021, which ends in a couple of days, has been equally dreadful because of the Covid-19 pandemic that has taken a heavy toll of mankind. The spiritual axiom that 'life is nothing but a bubble' has been scientifically proven by a tiny virus for two long years. Before one could heave a sigh of relief of a possible end to the pandemic given the reduced number of positive cases, a new avatar, Omicron, has thrown mankind asunder.

Many of us, perhaps for the first time, have seen death from closest quarters in two successive years. Every family has lost one kin or the other, each succumbing to the dreaded virus.

We witnessed how systems can collapse like a house of cards when they ought to come to our rescue and provide succour.

Irresponsible governments failed to intervene, unprofessional companies went for a massive downsizing, and some corporate hospitals and doctors minted money from hapless patients, who were only bothered to see their near and dear bounce back to life. Sadly, graveyards were to be booked in advance to perform the last rites of the dead.

While we were surviving the toughest days, we saw the darker side of humanity and how people we believed in turned out cheats. Being the eternal optimists, we should hope for the light at end of the tunnel. Time heals all wounds and life should move on.

As we are all set to enter 2022 loaded with hopes, I wish to discuss five key elements that need our utmost attention for a blissful future.

They are- Quality, Unity, Indolence, Communication and Kindness-'QUICK'.

Quality conundrum

"Unable to find quality in people, unlike in our good old days,' is a catchphrase of seniors in every field. I am sick of this painfully disgusting remark. Erosion of quality is a widely discussed issue in every sphere. Family set-up shapes moral and ethical values while the educational system imparts the required knowledge to excel in the chosen field.

All those trumpeting India's 'vishwaguru' status should take note, and be wary thereby, of the latest international university rankings by a leading global higher education analysts QS (Quacquarelli Symonds). It will disappoint each one of us. Imagine only three institutes of excellence-Indian Institute of Science-Bangalure (186), Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (177), and IIT Delhi (185) figured in the top 200 positions in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

If this is where the premier institutes stand, we have to dread while wondering at the fate of the most neglected State-run universities. Many Indian institutes will fail miserably if the six indicators of QS are applied to compile the ranking: Academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

Aren't we churning out mediocrity in our universities and adding more and more to the stockpile of 'not-fit-for jobs' every academic year? The country's literacy rate is still 77.7 per cent, almost 20 per cent less than our neighbour Sri Lanka. Every stakeholder involved in the field of education should pull up his or her socks and go the extra mile to improve the quality of education and training if we have to churn out brilliant, quality products at a consistent level.

Unity in peril

India is hailed for typifying the 'unity in diversity' phenomenon but the ground realities project an altogether disappointing picture. Polarisation of people on religion and caste lines is increasing with each passing day. Political strategies are practised on those very lines. State governments do not hesitate to come up with policies that revolve around castes. Religious tolerance is the basic tenet and hallmark of our civilisation but a section of bigots engineers communal rifts time and again.

According to a study on religion in India by US-based Pew Research Center, a majority of the 30,000 and odd respondents from across 17 languages did not wish to have neighbours from another religion. They were opposed to interfaith and inter-caste marriages and made friends with only those from their own community.

This is not a good sign. The latest case in point is the hate speeches delivered during 'Dharm Sansad' in Haridwar in the election-bound Uttar Pradesh. In Andhra Pradesh, caste politics is the order of the day.Unless and until concerned citizens come together to eliminate this dangerous mindset, the scourge will continue to harm our democracy.

Indolence unlimited

Citizen's participation is very crucial for the success of democracy. May be due to the rough and tumble of politics and the deadly blend of politicians and criminals, ordinary citizens are preferring to stay away from the democratic processes.

Just see, how a holiday declared on the eve of polling is used for an outing to chill out with friends and family. For every 100 registered voters, a mere 67 came to polling stations to exercise their franchise in the previous general elections. Educated voters openly talk ill of democracy and expose the chinks in the system but they don't want to come forward to fix it.

The by-election held for Huzurabad Assembly seat in Telangana broke all records when it comes to distribution of money for voters. A payment of Rs.10,000 per vote is not a joke. It is obnoxious and outright condemnable.

Of course, it is a fact of Indian politics that politicos earn much more than what they spend in elections, once elected. Gullible voters continue to fall prey to this criminal manipulation to grab positions. On the other hand, democratic voices, which are already in a sharp decline, are not getting enough support from the public to fight against the anti-people policies being adopted by the governments in power.

This aloofness gets exposed when one notices that there were hardly any public agitations against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and gas. The success of the year-long farmers' protest that forced the Union government to withdraw three controversial farm laws augurs well for democratic agitations. All sections of people should lend their voice to those who fight to safeguard the freedom of expression and the right to dissent.

Communication overflow

The changed communication landscape is also adding to the nation's misery. People are no more interested in relying on newspapers or television channels, which are widely believed as biased. Social media is transforming the way people connect with each other, the mode in which information is shared and distributed and the manner in which collective conscience is developed.

But, unlawful, misguiding and violent content is causing an enormous damage. Social media, a lethal communication tool, is doing more harm than good. Infodemic, a portmanteau of 'information' and 'epidemic' that typically refers to a rapid and far-reaching spread of both accurate and inaccurate information about something, such as a disease, has become an another nuisance.

The speed with which lies and rumours travel through smart phones is amazing. Now it is very easy to launch a smear campaign against anyone and cast aspersions against everyone. Governments and political parties captured this space posing a grave threat to public opinion. Most of YouTube journalism is manipulated by political, business and corporate forces.

Governments should design a curriculum on 'responsible communication' in schools, colleges and universities while making laws to rein in the 'merchants of communication' forthwith.

Kindness remains elusive

Privatisation and globalisation enhanced the avenues for public and information and communication technologies have made people's lives easy. We are honoured and feted based on what we earn and how much we accumulate by hook or crook. When money matters more than anything, kindness and compassion disappear.

The essence of all religions, that is to be kind to others, is grossly ignored even by the religious fanatics. The widely popular dictum, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,' doesn't have any takers these days.

Workplaces are plagued with bossism, sadism, careerism, opportunism and nepotism. Sincere professionals are suffering in silence in the absence of conducive atmosphere to live up to their potential. The younger generation is creating wealth and making more money than their parents at the expense of mental peace and family time.

Undoubtedly, there is a greater role for individuals to play in fixing the problems on hand. The educated citizens should especially take the lead in solving issues. The next generation's safety and security is in our hands.

May this commitment be the first resolution of 2022 for all of us!

(The author, a PhD in Communication and Journalism, is a senior journalist, journalism educator and communication consultant)