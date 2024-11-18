Adding zing to electioneering

Sloganeering and catchy statements and one-liners play a significant role in Indian elections, helping leaders connect with voters emotionally and create a long-lasting impression. While political speeches of leaders are the essence of campaigning during elections, whether it is General Elections or state assembly elections, catchy slogans add a kind of spice, a zing to electioneering that stay for a long time in the minds of the supporters and voters. Almost all parties use slogans to convey their ideology, promises and welfare work, especially for poor. They add color to the campaigning. Sentimental connection is key, as slogans like ‘Garibi hatao’ (remove poverty) by Indira Gandhi in the 1971 General Elections resonated deeply with the masses, making her campaign unforgettable.

Confident of 3rd term for the Modi government, the BJP had come up with the one-liners such as ‘Abki baar 400 paar’, (400 plus seats in Lok Sabha) which somewhat became their poll anthem, though they did not get it, and that is a different story altogether. It was a modified version of its successful slogan, ‘Abki baar Modi Sarkar’ of 2014 poll campaign. The party has also floated ‘Modi ki guarantee’ that indicates that he delivers all promises. Its hit slogan of 2014 was ‘Achhe din aane waale hain,’ and it weaved the magic then. In 2019 elections, BJP coined ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’, highlighting how the country had emerged stronger under his leadership.

The opposition was no less. It had not left any stone unturned and was matching the high octane canvassing of BJP with its own innovative slogan. INDIA bloc had given the slogan ‘Ladega INDIA, Jitega India’, stressing that alliance would win and defeat the BJP-led NDA government. They also coined ‘haat badlega halaat,’ (The hand will make the change), assuring people that their lives would be better if voted to power. Another one liner ‘ab hoga nyay’, (now justice will be done), addressing issues like raising unemployment, inflation and caste-based census and promising equity to all.

Back in 2004 Congress had campaigned with the slogan, ‘Congress ka haath, aam aadmi ke saath,’ (Congress’ hand with the common man’). It appealed to the voters and UPA-led government came to power. The slogan countered the BJP’s ‘India Shining’ campaign that highlighted country’s development under Vajpayee government. Samajwadi party and Bahujan Samajwadi party, (SP and BSP) that came under one roof in 2019 Lok Sabha elections coined, ‘Baspa, Sapa aayi, nayikranti laayi’ but did not get the desired result. They also made a slogan for UP, ‘Assi (80) harao, BJP hatao’, but it did not work.

The new one liner of Yogi Adityanath which is being used as a slogan, which has become a controversial remark – batenge toh katenge – claiming that Hindus would be slaughtered if divided is mostly used as a slogan at a number of public and political rallies. One more slogan that goes along with this is, ’Ek rahenge to nek rahenge’, meaning unity would make us worthy. Both these slogans were initially used to highlight the political unrest in the neighbouring country, Bangladesh. It was to tell that the Hindu society should remain united; if we get divided on the basis of caste and creed then we would be slaughtered.

Creative graffiti, slogans, short poems and songs were the heart and soul of the elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Jagan caught the electorate’s imagination during 2019 election with slogan ‘Raavali Jagan: kaavali Jagan’, (we will bring Jagan, we need Jagan). Such one-liners were back again in 2024 AP State Assembly elections. While Jagan was back with his power punched one-liners as ‘Memanta Siddham’, (all of us are ready) and ‘Why not 175’, indicating that YSRCP will win all the seats. Chandrababu Naidu was heard saying ‘Why not Pulivendula’, the home turf of Jagan, indicating that it will be snatched from him. ‘Babu Surety – Bhavishyattu ku guarantee,’ (Chandrababu is the surety for your guaranteed future), countered Jagan. Taking a cue from the Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Telangana BJP had decided to give ‘Telugu tanam’(touch) to Hindi catch phrases often quoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or party strong man Amit Shah during their rallies and public meetings. To get started Modi’s Viksit Bharat (developed India) was renamed ‘Abhivruddhi Chendutunna Bharata Desam.’ Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra and ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ did wonders in Karnataka and Telangana. The BJP immediately coined, saying Rahul Gandhi is selling ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan ka nafrat ka samaan’ not just in India but overseas also. The slogan change was needed and Revant Reddy at once sensed it, his campaign and slogans ‘Marpu kavali Congress ravali’ (we want change, we want congress) to ‘Gadida guddu,’ lifted Congress hopes in November 2023 assembly elections. ‘Gadida guddu’ i.e., donkey egg, was used by him, alluding to Center’s raw deal to Telangana during his campaigns and even show cased the eggs at his rallies across the state. The slogan change went strong among the people. Someone sitting outside the Gandhi Bhavan on the pavement and writing party slogans on its compound wall could have hardly imagined that one day he would be sitting in the most important chair in the party headquarters and that is the charismatic Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Every party comes out with catchy slogans and punch liners to catch the imagination of people. But the slogan that hit the Indian voters was in 1984, when the Congress had come out with the one liner, ‘Jab tak Suraj Chand rahega, Indira tera naam rahega’. This slogan immediately after the assassination of Indira Gandhi enabled the Congress party to sweep the elections with about 414 seats, the highest so far in the Indian political history and the young pilot turned politician Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister for the first time.

One liners and slogans grab the attention of the people and they impact the psyche of the electorate. In 1989, V P Singh’s ‘Raja nahin fakir hai – Desh ki taqdeer hai’ and BJP’s ‘Sab ko dekha bari – ab ki bari Atal Bihari’ had hit the electorate hard. Effective sloganeering and catchy statements can simplify complex issues, break down intricate policies into memorable phrases, making them easier to understand and remember. Distinctive slogans and statements differentiate leaders from opponents, establishing unique brand image and create brand identity. Motivational slogans can organize and inspire and mobilise supporters and drive them to take action. Catchy phrases can influence how voters perceive a leader’s image, values and vision.

The slogans have become ingrained in Indian political culture, demonstrating the power of effective sloganeering and catchy statements and one-liners in shaping public opinion and election outcomes. But over the years the campaigning style and tools have changed and now it is dominated by social media. Almost every political party has employed some professional agency as media and campaign manager. Though the operational style has changed, the essence appears to have remained the same.