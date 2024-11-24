Author’s intellection key to autobiography

‘Autobiographies’ are essentially an intellection of the author, and every time it is published, the crucial content ought to be intact. Only a few outstanding autobiographies delved into ‘Contemporary History’ with personal touch and addressed broader ‘Societal Issues.’ For instance, Mark Twain's (Samuel Langhorne Clemens) ‘Autobiography,’ Anne Frank’s ‘The Diary of a Young Girl,’ Nelson Mandela’s ‘Long Walk to Freedom,’ and Maya Angelou’s ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings’ are among the top 25. Perhaps, on a par with them, maybe even more, is the 'Hopping Memories' by our contemporary Dr A P Ranga Rao.

In his autobiography, Mark Twain expressed the desire to hear what people would say about him after his death and to write candidly without the constraints of public opinion during his lifetime. He wanted to portray his frank mind, unhampered, and without constraint. ‘In this Autobiography I shall keep in mind the fact that I am literally speaking from the grave, because I shall be dead when the book comes out from the press. I speak from the grave rather than with my living tongue for a good reason: I can speak then freely’ mentioned Mark Twain In the preface.

‘The frankest, freest, and privatest product of the human mind and heart is the love letter, in which, the writer gets his limitless freedom of expression from his sense that no stranger is going to see what he is writing. And when he sees his letter in print, it makes him cruelly uncomfortable and he perceives that he never would have relieved himself to that large and honest degree, had he known that he was writing for the public. He cannot find anything in the letter that was not true, honest and respect worthy; but no matter, he would have been much more reserved if he had known that, he was writing for print. I could be as frank and free and unembarrassed as a love letter if I knew that, what I was writing would be exposed to no eye until I was dead, unaware, and indifferent,’ wrote Mark Twain.

‘Autobiography of Anne Frank’ (A diary) captured her experiences of hiding from Nazis during Second World War as Jewish teenager, with a poignant and personal perspective on the horrors of those days and the resilience of human spirit. Nelson Mandela’s autobiography chronicles his life during his early years, his education, 27 years in prison, his eventual release, and presidency of South Africa. It provides a detailed account of his struggle against apartheid and his efforts to establish racial equality. It highlights the fight for justice and equality, making it a significant work in understanding the history and progress of human rights.

‘Autobiography of Maya Angelou’ details her early life, dealing with issues of identity, racism, and trauma. Her vivid storytelling brings her experiences to life, offering a deeply personal look at the challenges faced by African Americans in the early 20th century. Her work is celebrated for its insightful commentary on race, resilience, and pursuit of freedom. It inspired countless readers and remains a vital part of American literature and history.

‘Hopping Memories’ by Dr A P Ranga Rao, ‘A Role Model’ with whom we lived, is indeed a momentous autobiography that vividly speaks of contemporary history. He chronicled his life, career, development, insights into his personal experiences, challenges he faced, and his dedication to improving ‘Emergency Medical Care’ in India. It subtly outlined his contributions to ‘Public Health’ in the broader context of healthcare challenges and innovations in India. It is an intellection of his exceptional personal touch that addresses societal issues.

Dr Ranga Rao’s fascinating, nostalgic memories of Infancy and childhood seven-eight decades ago, early education, clothing, footwear, making fire, child marriages, transport, communication, daily routine etc. among many more, for passing on to posterity, have been seldom captured by anyone, the way he did in 'Hopping Memories.’ It essentially captured the essence of growing up in a modest environment. His account of childhood challenges, and overcoming socio-economic barriers, serves as powerful testament to the power of perseverance. His intense recollections of early life experiences paint a picture of his formative years and highlight the values and influences that shaped his commitment to public service.

'Hopping Memories' stands out for its inspiring story of resilience and ambition. Ranga Rao’s journey from a remote village to becoming a ‘Healthcare Pioneer’ has been outstanding. His narration of stay in troubled Sri Lanka, for evaluating the needs of civilians in the then conflict between ‘IPKF and LTTE’ and single-handed efforts put in by him for the advent of ‘Jaipur Foot’ in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh are simply astonishing.

Many readers across the world have praised the way he narrated his early struggles and the lessons learned from his family and community, which instilled in him a deep sense of empathy and dedication to help others.

Dr Ranga Rao mentioned that the ‘Precise Reason’ behind his autobiography was to respond to the request of his grandson studying in USA, to brief him about life in India during his childhood. He mailed his reminiscences every week, as to how his ancestors lived, which ultimately turned out to be his autobiography. 'It was solely intended to be a family and friends book sharing our past. I did that over one year period and completed covering the period from 1942 to 1996,’ emphasized Ranga Rao. For reasons best known to him, Dr Ranga Rao consciously preferred to end there. His work was a lasting impact on society, demonstrating importance of visionary leadership and public service in tune with his ideology. In tune with the intention of his Grandfather, Ranga Rao’s grandson Ved Aitharaju, now a budding film director, says that, ‘I will read Hopping Memories again and again for the rest of my life, because there is something to learn from each reading.’

Mark Twain's Autobiography provides valuable perspective on societal norms and personal experiences. Nelson Mandela’s autobiography is powerful narrative focusing on racial segregation and fight for justice, inspiring global interest in human rights and equality.

Maya Angelou recounts about trauma and resilience contributing significantly to societal conversations about race and gender. Anne Frank's diary is all about the impact of the Holocaust. Dr Ranga Rao narrates his personal and societal insights from his life experiences, enriching the public's understanding of his journey and the broader historical context. Together, and independently, they offer diverse perspectives on personal and societal struggles, significantly contributing to public discourse and historical understanding, making them invaluable contributions to contemporary history.

In a befitting introduction to the autobiography 'Hopping Memories,' author’s nephew Aditya K Roy, with Psychology, HR, and Personnel Management background, mentioned that, ‘The book is penned by a Great Scholar, Unparalleled Humanist and Realist of our times, whose mere existence, and an unexpected chance crossing of paths with, has transformed innumerable lives. This book is a window to the simple way in which the author lived a very complex and multidimensional life, never losing sight of the immediate for the unknown, yet never missing out on the unknown for the safe.’

He wrote that, ‘Read this book to experience the simple building blocks that went into creating a person who has transformed the understanding and practice of the field of Public Health, definitely in his state of birth and arguably across India. And read this book to understand how simple traditional family values, ordinary family connections and upbringing, helped create a doctor whose life has taken him across multiple continents, and whose pursuit of knowledge and the ability to use that knowledge has seen no limits.’

He concluded that, ‘Kipling would agree that here was a man who talked with crowds, yet did not lose his virtue, walked with kings, yet did not lose the common touch.’