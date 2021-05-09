New Delhi: Be mentally strong, think positive, do not spread or believe in rumours and avoid creating a situation of turbulence. Use of social media for help, not for just spreading rumours or myths, says Shravan Mali who successfully fought COVID-19 recently.

Talking to The Hans India, Shravan said he was tested positive on April 25. He said It all started with slight fever, loss of smell, headache and sore throat. He took two days to go for covid test. His test results were positive. Just like many others he got panicky for a while. Meanwhile he started taking the medicines given to him by the government doctors which includes vitamin c tablets.

Along with this he took steam thrice a day. But there was no improvement and he started experiencing chills with fever touching 103 degrees and also started feeling breathing problem. He went to Radiology centre and went for a scan of his lungs. The infection had spread to his lungs. His doctor advised him to get admitted in hospital. Luckily he found a bed in a DNS hospital. He was in the general ward for a couple of days but as his condition started deteriorating he was shifted to the ICU. All the health-line staff worked day and night for the patients.

He said after experiencing what it was to get affected by COVID-19, he said he would like tell Coronavirus patients not to panic. It does not help in any way. Have faith in medical system, do not waste time by delaying to go to doctor in case of any symptoms. Most important is no one should lower the guard. Help yourself and Save yourself.

