BEING A LOW-TRUST SOCIETY!

Our civilisation has driven societies of the past to be of high trust. The Hindu way of life and its culture have ensured honesty, integrity, truth, and simplicity amongst the citizens of this nation for centuries. However, after our society started moving away from our own culture, ethos and its behavioural guidance, our families and societies are heavily impacted by borrowed culture and lack of any value guidance. Globalisation, hyper-capitalism have transformed our society into a greedy, self-serving entity bereft of trust and cooperation.

Imagine walking into a neighbourhood where everyone locks their doors, avoids eye contact, and hesitates to help. That’s the vibe of a low-trust society, a place where people assume the worst about each other, institutions, and systems. It’s not just about scepticism; it’s a deep-rooted belief that others can’t be relied upon, and this mindset shapes everything from daily interactions, workplace issues, family conflicts and all the way to how a nation functions. So, what exactly is a low-trust society, and have we turned into one?

A low-trust society is one where suspicion overshadows cooperation. People don’t trust their neighbours, coworkers, leaders, and even their own family members to act with integrity or fairness. Institutions, governments, courts, and media are seen as corrupt or self-serving. This isn’t about healthy scepticism but a pervasive expectation of betrayal. It’s like living in a game where everyone’s playing defence, hoarding resources, trying to cheat, and guarding their backs. The result? A fractured community that struggles to co-exist, co-operate, collaborate, innovate, or even feel emotionally and physically secure.

You can spot a low-trust society by its tell-tale signs. First, there’s rampant cynicism. People assume politicians are liars, businesses are exploitative, and even strangers have ulterior motives. This shows up in everyday life: think of the person who triple-checks their bill at a restaurant or avoids sharing personal details with colleagues. Second, all social interactions become transactional. Relationships, whether with family, friends, colleagues, neighbours, or service providers, lack warmth or goodwill.

You will notice less help, fewer favours exchanged, less volunteering, lower collaboration, and a reluctance to engage in community activities. It’s every person for themselves. Another indicator is overreliance on rules and enforcement. In low-trust societies, people demand rigid contracts, heavy-handed laws, or constant surveillance because they don’t believe others will act ethically without force. Another indicator is sheer loudness, noise, and high decibel level communication in family and workplace settings. Individuals of any age and role tend to be loud, noisy, and at times even abusive to get their point across, as they believe gentle communication will not yield expected outcomes.

When trust is absent, people justify bending rules, bribes, nepotism, or cutting corners become normal because ‘everyone’s doing it.’ As we advance, low-trust societies normalise lies, deceit, and fraud, leading to progressive degeneration.

Economically, low-trust societies build walls, not bridges. Businesses hesitate to invest, fearing unfair competition or unreliable partners. Entrepreneurs face hurdles securing loans, finding reliable partners, excessive litigation, and a lack of social and financial support systems. In addition, low-trust environments breed inefficiency, resource wastage, low-quality delivery, and high attrition; think of the time wasted haggling over every single interaction, plan, deal, or resolving an unending loop of disputes.

Living in a low-trust society feels like navigating a maze blindfolded. It’s exhausting, helpless, and at times quite lonely. The key indicators of a low-trust society are chronic cynicism, normalized deceit, random fraud, transactional relationships, brazen corruption, bureaucracy, economic stagnation, and social isolation. Recognising that we are living in a low-trust society is the first step towards rebuilding social trust, one small act of collective goodwill at a time, if we intend to reverse this degeneration.

How a society transforms into a low-trust society: 6 Key Drivers

As stated earlier, a low-trust society is characterized by widespread scepticism and suspicion towards institutions, individuals, and systems, leading to social distrust, fragmentation and reduced cooperation. This transformation doesn’t occur overnight; it results from a confluence of systemic, cultural, and historical factors. Below are six key drivers that propel a society toward low trust, eroding the social glue that fosters confidence.

Institutional failure and corruption: When institutions, government, judiciary, or media consistently fail to deliver on promises and are plagued by corruption, public faith erodes. Scandals, nepotism, or perceived bias in decision-making breed cynicism. For example, repeated instances of unpunished corruption among political elites can make citizens distrust not only leaders but also the systems they represent. This distrust spills over into everyday interactions, as people assume others are equally untrustworthy.

Economic inequality and exclusion: Stark economic disparities fuel resentment and suspicion. When a significant portion of society feels excluded from opportunities or believes the system favours the wealthy, trust in both institutions and fellow citizens diminishes. In highly unequal societies, people may view others as competitors rather than collaborators, fostering a zero-sum mindset. For instance, when basic needs like healthcare or education are inaccessible to many, faith in societal fairness collapses, deepening mistrust.

Polarisation and social fragmentation: Ideological, cultural, or ethnic polarization fractures social cohesion. When groups are pitted against each other, whether through political rhetoric, media echo chambers, or historical grievances, empathy and mutual understanding erode. In polarized environments, people increasingly view those outside their group as adversaries, reducing trust across social lines. Social media often amplifies this by creating bubbles that reinforce biases and demonize others, further entrenching division.

Historical trauma and betrayal: Societies with a history of oppression, conflict, or betrayal, such as colonialism, oppressive foreign invasions like in our case, often carry lingering distrust. Past injustices, if unaddressed, create a collective memory of scepticism toward authority and even other social groups. For example, communities that experienced state-sponsored violence in many third-world nations may remain wary of institutions, passing this distrust across generations. Without reconciliation or restorative justice, these wounds fester, undermining social trust.

Weak rule of law and insecurity: A society where laws are inconsistently enforced or justice is inaccessible to all becomes fertile ground for mistrust. If citizens feel unsafe or believe that disputes won’t be resolved fairly, they may resort to self-reliance, vigilantism, or extremism, weakening communal bonds. For instance, in areas with high crime rates and ineffective policing, people may distrust both authorities and strangers, assuming no one will protect their interests. This insecurity breeds suspicion in all daily interactions.

Erosion of civic engagement and community ties: Trust thrives in communities where people interact, collaborate, and build relationships. When civic engagement declines due to urbanisation, individualism, or digital isolation, social networks weaken. Without regular, positive interactions, people become strangers to one another, fostering suspicion. In societies where communal activities like social get-togethers or religious gatherings fade, individuals lose opportunities to build trust through shared experiences, leading to alienation.

These drivers often interact, creating a vicious cycle. For instance, corruption may exacerbate inequality, which fuels polarisation, further weakening institutions. The result is a society where individuals prioritize self-interest over collective good, cooperation dwindles, and distrust becomes the default.

Reversing this trend requires addressing these root causes through transparent governance, equitable policies, and efforts to rebuild community ties. Only by tackling these drivers can a society hope to restore the trust that underpins social cohesion.

Restoring trust and harmony: 6 Key Measures to build a high-trust society

Transforming a low-trust society into one where mutual confidence and harmony thrive requires deliberate, sustained efforts to rebuild social bonds and institutional credibility. By addressing the root causes of distrust, societies can foster cooperation and unity. Below are six key measures to achieve this transformation, promoting a high-trust society.

Strengthen transparent governance: Trust hinges on institutions that are accountable and open. Governments must prioritize transparency by publicizing decision-making processes, budgets, and policies. Anti-corruption measures, such as independent audits and whistleblower protections, can curb misconduct.

Promote economic equity: Reducing inequality is critical to fostering trust. Policies like progressive taxation, accessible education, and universal healthcare can ensure broader access to opportunities. When people feel the system works for everyone, not just the elite, resentment fades. For instance, affordable housing initiatives can bridge divides between classes, encouraging a sense of shared progress and mutual reliance.

Foster dialogue to bridge polarisation: Polarization erodes trust by deepening divisions. Creating platforms for constructive dialogue—town halls, community forums, or mediated discussions—can humanize opposing views. Media outlets should be encouraged to avoid sensationalism and promote balanced reporting. By emphasizing shared values, such as safety or prosperity, societies can rebuild empathy and reduce hostility across ideological or cultural lines.

Address historical grievances: Healing past wounds is essential for trust. Truth and reconciliation processes, public apologies, or reparative policies can acknowledge historical injustices, whether from conflict or systemic oppression. For example, community-led initiatives to document and educate about past atrocities can foster understanding and closure, allowing societies to move forward with mutual respect rather than lingering suspicion.

Uphold the rule of law: A fair and consistent legal system rebuilds confidence in justice. Strengthening judicial independence, ensuring equal access to legal recourse, and improving law enforcement accountability are vital. When citizens see impartial resolutions to disputes, such as transparent investigations into police misconduct, they trust institutions and each other more. A reliable rule of law reassures people that fairness prevails, reducing fear and suspicion.

Revive civic engagement and community ties: Trust grows through interaction. Encouraging civic participation via local organizations, volunteer programs, or cultural events strengthens social networks. Governments and NGOs can support community centres or initiatives that bring diverse groups together, like shared public spaces or festivals. Regular, positive contact such as neighbours collaborating on local projects—builds familiarity and mutual reliance, countering alienation.

These measures, when implemented cohesively, create a virtuous cycle. Transparent governance and equitable policies reduce polarisation, while strong communities and historical healing reinforce institutional trust. Over time, these efforts cultivate a culture where people assume good faith in others, cooperation flourishes, and harmony prevails. Building a high-trust society demands patience and collective commitment, but the result, a cohesive, resilient community, is worth the effort.

How can individuals contribute to a high-trust society?

While systemic changes are vital for transforming a low-trust society into one of harmony and mutual confidence, individuals play a pivotal role in sparking and sustaining this shift. Through intentional actions, personal accountability, and community engagement, individuals can foster trust and drive societal change.

Model integrity and accountability: Trust begins with personal behavior. Individuals can build trust by acting with honesty, keeping promises, and owning mistakes. Whether in professional or personal interactions, demonstrating reliability, such as delivering on commitments or being transparent about mistakes, sets a powerful example. When one observes consistent integrity, they inspire others to reciprocate, creating ripples of trust.

Engage in community building: Individuals can strengthen social bonds by participating in local activities, such as volunteering, joining civic groups, or organizing neighbourhood events. These interactions foster familiarity and mutual reliance. For example, hosting a community cleanup can bring diverse people together, breaking down stereotypes and building connections that counter alienation and suspicion.

Promote open dialogue: Bridging divides requires conversation. Individuals can initiate or participate in discussions that encourage understanding across ideological or cultural lines, whether through book clubs, community forums, or informal gatherings. Listening actively and sharing perspectives respectfully humanizes “others,” reducing polarization. By modelling empathy, individuals can inspire others to engage constructively.

Advocate for fairness: Individuals can push for equitable systems by supporting policies or organizations that address inequality and injustice. This might involve voting for transparent leadership, signing petitions for anti-corruption measures, or volunteering with groups that promote access to education or healthcare. Grassroots advocacy amplifies the demand for systemic change, reinforcing trust in institutions.

Educate and inspire others: Sharing knowledge about trust-building through social media, conversations, or mentorship can motivate others to act. Individuals can highlight success stories of reconciled communities or transparent governance to show what’s possible. By educating peers about the benefits of trust, they cultivate a culture of optimism and collective responsibility.

By embodying trust in their actions, individuals create microcosms of the high-trust society they seek. These efforts, though small, compound over time, influencing others and pressuring systems to change. Through persistence and collaboration, individuals can transform suspicion into harmony, one interaction at a time.

(The Author is the Chief Spokesperson of BJP, Chairman of the Nation Building Foundation, a Harvard Business School-certified Strategist & a Leadership Coach.)