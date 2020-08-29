Catch Them Young

"Youth Engagement for Global Action" is the theme of the International Youth Day this year. The theme seems to be a bit vague, but it doesn't definitely carry the narrow meaning that more and more youngsters must take an active part in agitations and strikes which are global in nature.

Nagging issues like poverty, corruption, racism, hunger, gender discrimination, environmental issues, unemployment, exploitation are everywhere, in every town, city, country, and continent. In a sense these issues and problems are universal and global and have become stumbling blocks in the way of achieving global peace, progress and equality. Time has come for creating more and more opportunities for youngsters to use their skills, initiatives, and voices in uprooting and mitigating these social challenges. And that is why the clarion call of the UN for youth.

According to its programme, youngsters must be encouraged to engage themselves at regional, national and international levels in finding lasting solutions to these challenges. Why the youth of the world are in focus in particular? Because out of 700 crore of the world population, about 100 crore youngsters are in the15-24 age group. These young people are the invaluable assets of a nation and are store houses of energy, vitality, imagination, aspirations and skills, and above all, dreams to do something differently. All these virtues are vital in achieving wealth and common welfare and in usurping social and economic transformations that would ensure safety and security of people at large. How to motivate these young people and tap their talents and skills? This is particularly difficult in a society where corruption is rampant, and most of the leaders are mediocre who seldom think about what youngsters want. People have lost their faith in institutions which are meant for the common weal of the society and of the generations to come.

In our country today we have about 22 crore young people in the15-24 age group and this is a big boon for any society. But how to catch them young? Who can inspire and motivate them into action? Who can make them learn to love others as they like others love them?

To catch them young, and motivate them, we need people known for their principles and spotless personality.John Wooden, American basketball player, says "Young people today need models, not critics." They need a Kalam, a Malala who can motivate, empower and give them right opportunities. Such leaders alone can identify the issues that hold young people back,connect with them by creating conducive skills to give them leadership roles.

This is what Chetan Bhagat wants for our young people in his maiden non-fiction book,"What Young India Wants". Unfortunately most of our young people have a defeatist attitude towards life. They must overcome this to give their mite to the society. Chetan asks young people to do their bit to bring in change in their lives and in others without waiting for netas' support or patronage. This is the same story of young people everywhere. If young people can channel their skills and talents under the aegis of selfless leadership, they can be engines of change and make the world a worthy and safe place to live in. With this goal in mind, the UNO has rightly chosen youth as its focal point.